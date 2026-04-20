Nigeria: SSANU Rejects Fake 30% Deal With Govt, Issues Strike Ultimatum to Tinubu

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has slammed attempts to falsely claim their wage renegotiation with the Federal Government is done, reaffirming a strike deadline of April 30 if no deal is signed.

Recall that SSANU had given the federal government a 30-day ultimatum to conclude renegotiations with the Union or it would have no other option than a total and comprehensive indefinite strike.

In a communiqué after its Special National Executive Council, NEC, meeting on April 18, 2026, in Abuja, SSANU insisted the process remained ongoing after seven meetings since October 2024.

It blasted a circulated letter purporting presidential approval of a mere 30 percent allowance hike as a "rude shock" and violation of collective bargaining.

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The communique signed by SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, stated thus: "NEC expressed serious concern over attempts in the public domain to portray the process as concluded, particularly through the circulation of a letter suggesting approval of a 30% increase on allowances, when discussions are still in progress and no final agreement has been signed."

The association vowed to reject any outcome below negotiated terms. "SSANU will not accept any outcome that falls below the negotiated understanding reached in the course of the renegotiation process, and insists that fairness, due process, and collective bargaining principles must be respected," they declared.

It upheld its ultimatum with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU under the Joint Action Committee, JAC, which told the federal government to conclude talks by April 30 or face "indefinite, comprehensive, and total industrial action" across universities, polytechnics, and colleges.

SSSANU President while making clarification, said: "We have already given a deadline: if by the end of this month the exercise is not concluded, we will mobilize our members and withdraw our services."

On the vital role of the non-teaching staff in the universities and inter-university centers, Mohammed said: "We handle admissions, process results, and mobilize students for NYSC. We manage healthcare services, provide security...

"We are the ones oiling the engine. So where exactly are we lacking that we should be treated as second-class?"

NEC urged members to stay "calm, vigilant, united,"and passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Comrade Ibrahim, and recommitted to members' rights.

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"Our members have spoken, and they have spoken with one voice. We expect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a democrat, to listen to the voices of workers."

NEC reiterated that SSANU remains committed to the defence of the rights and welfare of its members and will continue to pursue justice with firmness, unity, and resolve.