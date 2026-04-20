Nigeria: Delays, Referrals and Risk - What a Doctor's Death Reveals About Nigeria's Maternal Care Gaps

Her death has since raised questions about post-delivery monitoring and the availability of intensive care services in facilities managing high-risk pregnancies

The death of a Nigerian medical doctor, Ere Ogbachi, following complications after delivering a set of triplets in Bayelsa State, has brought renewed attention to gaps in emergency obstetric care, referral systems, and access to critical care in Nigeria's health system.

Ms Ogbachi, a resident doctor in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), reportedly developed complications hours after undergoing a Caesarean Section (CS) during which she delivered the triplets.

Her death has since raised questions about post-delivery monitoring and the availability of intensive care services in facilities managing high-risk pregnancies.

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Family recounts final moments

The incident was first disclosed by a family member, Meshack Sintei, in a Facebook post, where he stated that she died at about 2:45 a.m. on 14 April.

Mr Sintei said his sister had successfully delivered the babies before her condition worsened.

He added that her oxygen saturation levels dropped sharply during emergency care.

"The SpO2 reading dropped from 70 to 50 and then to zero," he wrote.

He described her as "a fighter to the end," noting that the family watched as medical personnel made efforts to revive her.

The triplets are currently being cared for in the special care unit of the receiving facility.

Clinical deterioration after delivery

A colleague of the deceased, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said Ms Ogbachi was stable immediately after surgery.

"She was fine after the procedure. Later, she developed difficulty in breathing, and her oxygen level dropped," the source said.

According to the source, a multidisciplinary medical team responded immediately when her condition began to deteriorate.

However, the hospital reportedly lacks an intensive care unit, necessitating her transfer to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, for further management.

She was later admitted into the ICU at FMC Yenagoa, where her condition reportedly worsened despite continued medical intervention.

Delays, referrals, and system pressure points

Ms Ogbachi's case highlights recurring pressure points within Nigeria's maternal healthcare system, particularly the reliance on referrals when critical care services are unavailable at primary treating facilities.

In emergency obstetric care, time is often a decisive factor, particularly when complications occur in the immediate hours after delivery.

Health experts say delays in accessing intensive care can significantly worsen outcomes in cases of sudden respiratory or cardiovascular distress.

In this case, the patient had to be transferred to another facility for ICU-level care, reflecting broader gaps in critical care infrastructure across many public hospitals.

High-risk pregnancies, clinical vulnerability

Medical experts classify multiple pregnancies, including twins and triplets, as high-risk due to the increased physiological demands on the mother and the elevated likelihood of complications.

Clinical guidelines recommend that such pregnancies be managed in well-equipped facilities capable of handling obstetric emergencies and providing advanced monitoring and critical care.

Studies on maternal health in Nigeria show that high-risk births remain common, with factors such as multiple gestation, surgical delivery, and underlying health conditions significantly increasing the chances of complications.

Medical research also indicates that complications can occur even after what appears to be a successful delivery, particularly within the first 24 to 48 hours, a critical window when conditions such as respiratory distress, haemorrhage, or other systemic complications may arise.

Maternal health burden, gaps in emergency obstetric care

Nigeria continues to carry one of the highest maternal mortality burdens globally.

Estimates by the WHO place the country's maternal mortality ratio at 1,047 deaths per 100,000 live births, accounting for about a quarter of global maternal deaths.

Public health experts have repeatedly linked this burden to systemic challenges, including limited access to emergency obstetric care, shortages of skilled personnel, weak referral systems, and inadequate critical care infrastructure in many health facilities.

The WHO, in its guidance on emergency obstetric and newborn care (EmONC), states that health facilities providing comprehensive CEmOC should have the capacity to manage life-threatening complications arising during pregnancy, delivery, and the postpartum period.

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Such care includes surgical capability for caesarean sections, blood transfusion services, oxygen therapy, neonatal resuscitation, and access to intensive care units for severe complications.

WHO guidance recognises that some maternal complications escalate rapidly after delivery, particularly in cases involving surgical births, multiple gestations, or underlying medical conditions.

In such situations, women may develop sudden respiratory failure, cardiovascular instability, or other organ dysfunction requiring intensive care monitoring and intervention.

Research also shows a strong link between access to intensive care and survival outcomes in severe obstetric complications.

It reveals that maternal mortality in low- and middle-income countries indicates that a significant proportion of deaths occur among women who develop what is described as "maternal near-miss" conditions, cases where women survive life-threatening complications but only through timely access to advanced care, often including admission into intensive care units.