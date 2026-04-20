Nigeria: Muslims Challenge Southwest Power Imbalance, Say 'No Muslim Candidate, No Vote'

The agitation by Muslims in the Southwest is not only right, it is long overdue. For too long, the political configuration of the region has deliberately sidelined Muslims, reducing them to mere spectators in a space where they are supposed to be equal stakeholders. Today, in all five states of the Southwest, not a single Muslim governor sits in office. This is not coincidence; it smacks of a calculated attempt to make Muslims politically irrelevant in their own land.

Muslims have sacrificed much in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. They have tolerated repeated attempts to edge them out of government offices and positions. They have endured marginalisation in appointments, commissions, and boards. Yet, instead of being rewarded for their patience and commitment to harmony, they are being paid back with ruthless exclusion. This is not just unfair; it is wicked.

Let us be clear: if the roles were reversed, Christian groups would have shouted to the high heavens. They would have cried persecution, chaos, and even genocide, just as they once falsely accused Muslims of attempting to Islamise Nigeria. Is this then an attempt to Christianise the Southwest? The hypocrisy is glaring. While Christians cry wolf where there is none, Muslims are expected to remain silent in the face of systematic exclusion.

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Enough is enough. Muslims will no longer accept this political arrangement. We are all stakeholders in the Nigerian project, and our voices must count. The Muslim community has resolved that it will resist--peacefully but firmly--any attempt to continue fielding only non-Muslim candidates in the region. The ballot box will be our weapon, and our votes will be withheld from any party that refuses to present Muslim candidates.

This is not a call for division; it is a call for fairness. As MURIC rightly stated, Muslims constitute the majority in Yorubaland, yet the political leadership space has been hijacked by Christians since 2023. The numbers speak for themselves: in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun, governors are Christian, while Ekiti and Ondo also succumbed to Christian leadership. Even in appointments, the imbalance is staggering--Christians dominate commissioner posts, leaving Muslims with crumbs. This asymmetry has far-reaching effects, from employment opportunities to access to government interventions. It is political marginalisation with economic consequences.

The 2027 elections present a turning point. Muslims in the Southwest are united in their demand: No Muslim candidate, no vote. Political parties must take note. Inclusivity is not optional; it is a necessity for peace, justice, and sustainable coexistence. The patience of Muslims should not be mistaken for weakness. It is time to correct the imbalance, and the ballot will be the instrument of change.

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The message is clear and potent: Muslims are done with being onlookers while their patrimony is shared behind their backs. The era of exclusion is over. Political parties must either embrace inclusivity or face rejection at the polls.