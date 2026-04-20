Nigeria: Sokoto, Unicef Forge Strategic Front Against Child Malnutrition

The Sokoto State Ministry of Health and the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, in collaboration with UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, have officially handed over critical nutrition commodities to the Sokoto State Government for the treatment of thousands of children suffering from acute malnutrition.

The intervention, funded through the Child Nutrition Fund, marks a major step in strengthening efforts to combat child malnutrition and improve survival outcomes for vulnerable children across Sokoto State.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Muhammad Bello Marnona, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the state's commitment to protecting children's health.

He assured stakeholders that the agency would ensure strict accountability and effective use of the supplies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The agency will ensure that every sachet of the nutrition commodity is judiciously utilized for the intended purpose of saving the lives of malnourished children across the state," Dr. Marnona said.

In his goodwill message, Michael Juma head UNICEF Sokoto field office commended the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for demonstrating strong political will in addressing child malnutrition.

Juma specifically praised the state government for releasing ₦100 million as its contribution to the Child Nutrition Fund grant managed by UNICEF for the procurement of the nutrition commodities.

"We thank His Excellency Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for approving the release of ₦100 million as Sokoto State's contribution to the Child Nutrition Fund," he said.

He further applauded the state's leadership for prudent management of public resources, noting that collaborative financing between governments and development partners yields far greater impact.

"When the state contributes and UNICEF complements the effort, the result becomes enormous and transformative for the wellbeing of children," he added.

Delivering her remarks, Dr. Rolak Khan, UNICEF Deputy Country Representative in Nigeria, said Sokoto had distinguished itself among Nigerian states through its proactive commitment to improving child nutrition.

She disclosed that about 260,000 children in Sokoto State are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, underscoring the urgency of sustained interventions.

"Not all states contribute to the survival and growth of children the way Sokoto State has done," she said.

Dr. Khan emphasized that the Child Nutrition Fund represents a strategic global initiative designed to expand access to life-saving nutrition treatment for children.

"Sokoto is a state that matches commitments with action. What we are seeing today is a clear demonstration of transformation and tangible change in the health of children," she stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Wurno, reaffirmed the state government's determination to sustain investments aimed at improving child health and nutrition.

He explained that the state's financial contribution to the Child Nutrition Fund was part of broader reforms designed to strengthen transparency and collective responsibility in healthcare delivery.

"It is no longer a one-man show. More hands are now involved to ensure transparency, accountability and effective service delivery," the commissioner said.

Dr. Wurno assured development partners that the state would maintain strict monitoring and evidence based reporting mechanisms for all nutrition interventions.

"The Sokoto State Government remains fully committed to contributing to the Child Nutrition Fund and ensuring that the resources translate into measurable improvements in child survival," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Bilyaminu Yari Sifawa, pledged that the agency would work closely with stakeholders to ensure equitable distribution of the nutrition commodities across communities.

He said local committees and grassroots health structures would play a key role in monitoring the distribution process.

"We will work together as a team with all stakeholders and community structures to ensure equitable and judicious distribution of the commodities," Dr. Sifawa stated.

The intervention is expected to significantly strengthen the treatment of severe acute malnutrition across Sokoto's primary healthcare facilities, bringing life-saving support to thousands of vulnerable children and reinforcing the broader national drive to end childhood malnutrition in Nigeria.