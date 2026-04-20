Nigeria: Tinubu's Govt Planning to Reintegrate Repentant Terrorists Into Society - ADC Alleges

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is proceeding with plans to reintegrate what it described as "so-called repentant terrorists" into society.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party expressed concern over the reported move, warning that it reflects a flawed understanding of the country's security challenges.

"Taken together with a pattern of official remarks over time describing such individuals as 'brothers' and even 'prodigal sons,' this decision points to a deeper and more troubling reality: a government that does not fully grasp the nature or scale of the threat it faces," the statement read.

The ADC argued that terrorism should not be trivialised, stressing that it remains a serious threat to national security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Terrorism is not a family dispute. It is not a moral metaphor. It is a sustained and organised campaign of violence against the Nigerian state and its people," it said.

The party criticised what it described as an approach that prioritises rehabilitation over accountability.

"To respond to such a threat with language that softens its meaning, and policies that appear to prioritise rehabilitation ahead of accountability, is not compassion. It is weakness," the statement added.

According to the ADC, the reported reintegration plan raises concerns about the absence of transparency and clear safeguards.

"Nigerians do not know who has been investigated, who has been prosecuted, or on what basis individuals are deemed safe for reintegration," it said.

"There is no clarity on the systems that will monitor them after release, and no assurance that affected communities have been consulted or protected."

The party further warned that reintegrating individuals accused of terrorism without due process could undermine justice and embolden criminality.

"Reintegration without justice is not reconciliation; it is injustice. It sends the wrong signal to victims who are still waiting for closure," the statement said.

The ADC maintained that any approach to tackling terrorism must prioritise accountability and the rule of law.

"Those who have committed grave crimes will face the full weight of the law, because justice is not optional in a society governed by laws," it stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The opposition party concluded by urging the government to adopt a clearer and more decisive strategy in addressing insecurity, noting that "national security is not a guessing game... it requires leadership that understands the stakes and is prepared to act with firmness and clarity."