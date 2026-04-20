Nigeria: 2027 - Total Shutdown As Enugu West Zone Endorses Tinubu, Mbah for Second Term

The people of Enugu West Senatorial District have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for a second term in office, citing their policies, projects, programmes, and interventions that have positively impacted the country, South-east, and Enugu State, in particular.

To make good on the endorsements, the people, who swarmed the Awgu Local Government Secretariat field in their thousands on Saturday, presented a cheque for the sum of N100 million to Mbah for the purchase of his nomination form, vowing to defend their position with their last vote.

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, speaking at the event, dismissed promises by some governorship and presidential aspirants to do just one term, saying they are not being sincere with Nigerians.

Leading the endorsement process, the senator for Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Ngwu, said their decision was based on conviction informed by evident results rather than sheer politics.

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Ngwu stated, "Today, we can see the best Command and Control Centre to help improve our security in Enugu. We have Smart Schools in every one of our wards. We have seen Type-2 Healthcare Centres. We have seen roads.

"Before now, if you were going to Aguobu Owa through 9th Mile, it would seem like a journey of no return. But now, it takes you only a few minutes. It is the handiwork of Governor Peter Mbah.

"These are not promises; these are realities; these are dividends of democracy. This is what happens when leadership is bold. No weakness, no excuse, no apologies. Just results."

Ngwu added, "At the national level, we have seen the transformational effects of the president. We are benefiting here in the South-east and Enugu State, in particular. We thank our governor, who was bold and did not delay to connect us to the centre."

Speaking, former Chief of the Naval Staff and ex-military governor of old Anambra State, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (rtd.), and former military administrator of Gombe State, Group Capt. Joseph Orji (rtd.), said they totally aligned with the sentiments expressed by their people in support of Tinubu and Mbah's re-election.

"The testimonies today are accurate. The people have spoken. All we want to do is to ask you to go back and do more," Madueke stated.

Nnamani and Deputy National Chairman (South) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, urged the people to be wary of those who promised to do one term, insisting they are not promise keepers.

Nnamani stated, "They will not keep to such promises. Some people tell lies with confidence. You should be careful.

"As for Enugu State, you have waited for four years, with another four years remaining. But any other candidate apart from Mbah does not guarantee Enugu West's turn by 2031. Besides, currently on the stage, we have someone with integrity and performance. Even among his colleague governors, he is highly rated. And he is ready to continue to perform."

Addressing the mammoth crowd, a visibly elated Mbah commended the people for always standing up for truth and justice, like their forebears.

He stated, "This rally is of epic proportions. Nothing prepared me for this. You have also become standard bearers for equity, justice, fairness, and unity. You are also showing that you are not lightheaded; that you are strategic."

Mbah went on to enumerate his and Tinubu's projects, programmes, and policies that were turning the fortunes of the people for good.

On Tinubu, he said, "You have shown that you cannot stand on the margins in recognising the programmes, the policies, and the projects that Mr. President has brought to us here in Enugu.

"By this endorsement, you are recognising the positive results of Mr. President's efforts in the stabilisation of our macro indicators, making sure that our foreign exchange is stabilised; that our inflation rate is trending downwards; that our foreign reserves are growing above the $50 billion mark, and that the states now have enough money to execute massive projects.

"The local governments in Enugu State are also executing numerous projects that I am being invited almost on a weekly basis to come and commission."

He pledged to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by the people, assuring that Tinubu would not let them down.

The motion for Tinubu's endorsement was moved by the House of Representatives member representing Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency, Hon. Sunday Umeha, and seconded by Executive Director (Projects), South East Development Commission (SEDC), Hon. Toby Okechukwu. That for Mbah was moved by Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, and seconded by the member representing Aninri State Constituency, Hon. Magnus Ede.

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Others who spoke to throw their support behind the respective constituencies were Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh; Chairman, Enugu West Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Godwin Madu; elder statesman, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu; former Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; and former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Fidelia Njeze.

The following also spoke: Chairman, Enugu State chapter of APC, Dr. Martin Chukwunweike; CEO of COMAG Construction Company Limited, Chief Cosmas Agu; the chairman of the organising committee, Dr. Charles Egumgbe; former Senator, Ben Collins Ndu; Board member of SEDC, Chief Ugo Agballa; as well as Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Hon. Uchenna Okolo, who spoke on behalf of the chairmen of Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Udi, and Oji River local government areas, which constitute Enugu West Zone.