Nigeria: Baze University, NHRC Commemorate 20 Years of African Court On Human Rights

Baze University, in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), hosted a public lecture on Thursday, April 9, 2026, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), an organ of the African Union.

The event, held at the Faculty of Law, Baze University, brought together academics, legal practitioners, students, and human rights advocates to reflect on two decades of the Court's contributions to the promotion and protection of human rights across Africa.

Delivering the keynote lecture was Hon. Lady Justice Stella Isibhakhomen Anukam, Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights. Her lecture, titled "Moving from Promises to Action: 20 Years of Protecting Human Rights," examined the Court's mandate, landmark achievements, and its evolving role in strengthening accountability, safeguarding fundamental freedoms, and advancing the rule of law on the continent.

Justice Anukam emphasized the importance of translating legal commitments into tangible outcomes for citizens, noting that the Court has played a critical role in interpreting and enforcing human rights standards among Member States of the African Union.

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The lecture also provided a platform for robust engagement, as participants discussed pressing human rights challenges, assessed the Court's impact over the past two decades, and explored pathways for improving access to justice and enhancing institutional effectiveness within Africa's human rights system.

The event was well attended by the leadership of the Faculty of Law, Baze University, including the Dean, Sub-Dean, and Heads of Departments, alongside students and invited guests, reflecting strong institutional support for human rights education and advocacy.

In their remarks, organizers underscored the need for sustained collaboration between academic institutions and human rights bodies to deepen awareness, strengthen legal frameworks, and ensure that the work of the Court continues to resonate with and benefit ordinary Africans.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, established by the African Union, remains a key continental institution dedicated to the protection of human and peoples' rights, complementing the mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.