Kenya: Chaos in Haiti As Civilians Attempt to Block Departure of Kenyan Police Officers

The third contingent of 200 police officers arrive in Haiti

Nairobi — Haitian civilians reportedly blocked exit routes used by Kenyan police officers in parts of central Haiti, fearing that their withdrawal could expose communities to renewed gang attacks as the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission winds down operations in the Caribbean nation.

Amateur videos circulated from Petite Rivière and Pont-Sondé showed crowds barricading roads and attempting to stop security convoys headed toward St. Marc and other exit points.

The situation reportedly forced the use of helicopters to evacuate officers from volatile areas after ground movement was deemed unsafe.

The incidents come as the final contingents of Kenyan police under the MSS Mission prepare to return home, marking the gradual conclusion of Kenya's lead role in the international security deployment.

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On March 25, a third group of 208 officers arrived back in Kenya and were received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by senior government and police officials, including National Security Adviser Dr. Monicah Juma and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

208 officers back

Also present were Deputy National Security Adviser Joseph Boinnet, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Chief of Staff for the Administration Police Service James Kamau, and National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the returning officers were part of a larger deployment tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in combating gang violence, restoring public safety, and protecting key infrastructure.

"The 208 officers who returned formed part of a larger contingent deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in combating gang violence, restoring public safety, and securing critical infrastructure," the NPS said.

During their deployment, the officers were involved in securing airports, seaports, road networks, and humanitarian corridors, while also supporting institutional capacity building, including training initiatives at the Haiti National Police Academy and efforts to re-establish the Armed Forces College.

At JKIA, Dr. Juma commended the officers for their professionalism and discipline, saying their service had enhanced Kenya's international reputation in peace operations. Inspector General Kanja assured the returning personnel of continued welfare support, including psychological counselling and reintegration programmes.

The volatile exit scenes underscore the fragile security environment the mission was deployed to stabilise.

The MSS operation is now transitioning into a new framework following the approval of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) by the United Nations Security Council in October 2025.

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The GSF, which replaces the MSS structure, will be led by Chadian forces with a broader international composition. South African UN official Jack Christofides has been appointed to head the new mission, succeeding Kenya's Godfrey Otunge, who previously led the MSS deployment.

Reports indicate Chad plans to deploy up to 800 police officers and gendarmes to Haiti this year, with training support from international partners ahead of full deployment. The GSF is expected to reach its full operational strength of about 5,500 personnel by October.

The transition comes amid continued uncertainty on the ground, where armed gangs still control significant territory despite ongoing international security efforts.