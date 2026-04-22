Kenya: Fourth Contingent of 150 Kenyan Police Officers Return From Haiti As Mission Drawdown Nears End

Nairobi — The fourth contingent of 150 police officers deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission has returned to the country, marking another milestone in the mission's phased drawdown and transition to a United Nations-backed security framework.

The officers touched down Tuesday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

where senior government and security officials received them.

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The returning team was led by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, who had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagements with Haitian authorities and to oversee the drawdown process.

They were welcomed upon arrival by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, accompanied by Acting National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett and Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, along with other senior officers.

The latest return comes as the Multinational Security Support mission continues its gradual transition into a United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025).

The transition marks a new phase in international efforts to stabilise Haiti, where armed gangs have posed persistent security challenges.

The Kenya-led deployment, launched in mid-2024, has been working closely with Haitian authorities to restore order and strengthen local policing capacity.

During his visit to Haiti earlier this week, Masengeli was received at the MSS operational base by Contingent Commander Godfrey Otunge, alongside United States Chargé d'Affaires in Haiti David Howell, Kenya's Consular General Noor Gabow, and Kenya's Deputy Ambassador to the United States Robert Wasike.

He was briefed on key operational achievements, including joint security operations with the Haitian National Police, protection of critical infrastructure, and efforts to restore stability in gang-affected urban areas.

The return of the 150 officers follows earlier rotations, including the repatriation of 208 officers in March after completing their deployment under the MSS framework. With the latest contingent back home, the total number of Kenyan officers who have exited the mission now stands at 803.

Officials noted that the MSS mission has played a significant role in supporting Haitian authorities to combat organised criminal gangs, secure key installations such as ports and airports, and facilitate humanitarian operations in affected communities.

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The upcoming Gang Suppression Force is expected to broaden international participation, with approximately 5,500 personnel projected to be deployed from contributing countries, including Chad, under a wider global stabilisation framework aimed at restoring long-term security in Haiti.