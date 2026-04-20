Nigerian Breweries Outlines Strategies for Sustained Growth, Pricing Shocks Protection

20 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has highlighted strategies aimed at sustaining the company's growth and protecting customers from pricing shocks occasioned by rising inflation.

Finance Director, NB Plc, Maria Karaseva, outlined the strategies at the company's 80th pre-annual general meeting media briefing held in Lagos.

According to her, three major external risks have been identified, adding that the company proactively manages them to build resilience.

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"We are pulling out three factors, and they have different impacts on us. First is the sustainability of supply driven by the Middle East crisis, which affects our ability to maintain consistent production levels and meet market demand. Here we are relatively in control. We are part of the Heineken Group.

Heineken is our major investor. We are relying on the proven supply cusps and tracks. We are tracking regularly the sustainability of our supply. We see no big issues coming out of Nigeria from what is going on.

"The second thing is the instability of the naira. We have observed it so far. The naira passed the stress test when the crisis happened," she noted. "It continues to be stable, and I should say that this is fundamental for the economy of Nigeria to have a stable currency. We really ask the government to continue with its efforts to keep the naira's stability in place. From our side, we are also using financial instruments and tools to protect us against potential volatility.

"The third factor on the macro level which can impact us is the rise in inflation, especially in food. We, as Nigerian communities, feel a responsibility as leaders of this category. We feel responsible for what happens with the price of the products and the affordability of our products to the consumers. So we are doing all that we can.

"We have a very wide tool set on how not to take pricing further in this difficult environment. We have global food practices which we are bringing to Nigerian ground to contain pricing inflation.

"So these are the major risks, and we are on a pathway to build a resilient structure which will help us to absorb those shocks at least if they don't escalate any further," Karaseva stated.

Meanwhile, the company reported a strong financial rebound in 2025. Group revenue rose by 35 percent to N1.5 trillion, while gross profit increased 77 percent to N565 billion, and operating profit grew 194 percent to N205 billion.

The company also posted profit before tax of N161 billion and net profit of N99 billion, compared to losses recorded in 2024.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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