Nigeria: Police Arrest 42 Illegal Miners Over Fresh Abduction of Kwara Monarch

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Mr Adekimi Ojo, has confirmed that 42 illegal miners have been arrested following the abduction of His Royal Highness.

Oba Salman Olátúnjí Aweda, of the Olayinka community in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The police commissioner, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Monday morning, said the monarch was abducted by ten fully armed terrorists Saturday evening following the royalty earlier paid him in the day by the miners.

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He said that the terrorists broke down the door of his palace, fetched him from one of the rooms and demanded money the miners gave him earlier in the day.

Adekimi added that the monarch immediately gave them the money, and he was thereafter taken away with his brother, who was with him.

"Immediately we got wind of the development; we swung into action, using drones and other logistics, and we eventually arrested 42 illegal miners in the community.

"I cannot confirm whether those who abducted the monarch were among the illegal miners we arrested.

"But investigations still continue on the development.

"All. 'The suspects are currently at the police headquarters in Ilorin,' the police commissioner said.

He, however, said that while the monarch was being taken away, his brother, who was also abducted but didn't put on any slippers, was worn out and refused to go ahead with the journey again.

He reportedly told the terrorists to kill him if they wished, complaining that he was tired of going ahead with the journey.

The police commissioner said, 'Instead of killing him, they tied him to a tree and went away with the monarch.'

Vanguard, however, gathered from the community that the terrorists have reached out to the community on Saturday demanding N400 million before the monarch can regain his freedom.

Similarly, Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area in Kwara State, Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler, raising fresh concerns over insecurity in Kwara South.

Yusuf disclosed this on Saturday, when he met with residents in the wake of the incident, which has unsettled the area.

Describing the development as unfortunate, the chairman said the local government was already working with security agencies to secure the monarch's release.

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"We are deeply concerned about this incident, and we are taking swift and decisive action in collaboration with security agencies," he said.

He added that security personnel, alongside forest guards and local vigilantes, had intensified search efforts across surrounding areas.

According to him, the combined operation is aimed at ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted monarch.

The council boss also called on residents to support ongoing efforts by providing useful information, stressing that "community cooperation remains critical in addressing security challenges and restoring peace."

Yusuf urged the people of Olayinka to remain calm despite the situation, assuring them that authorities were fully committed to resolving the crisis.

He said every necessary step was being taken to ensure the monarch returns safely.

He further reassured residents that their safety remains a priority under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noting that measures were being strengthened to improve security across the local government.

The abduction has heightened fears among residents, with many worried that the incident signals a resurgence of insecurity in Kwara South.