MONROVIA, Liberia, April 20, 2026 -- The Freeport of Monrovia briefly suspended normal operations Thursday as the National Port Authority, working with maritime security units and other state agencies, conducted a port security drill under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

Officials said the full-scale simulation was meant to test threat detection, access controls and response procedures amid what they described as evolving maritime security risks.

Port Facility Security Officer A. Famod Kanneh, who led the drill, said the exercise involved the Liberia National Police, Liberia Seaport Police, Liberia Immigration Service and Liberia Fire Service, with units operating under a unified command structure.

During the operation, port officials raised the facility's security posture from ISPS Level 1 to Level 2, which increased screening at checkpoints, boosted patrols and heightened monitoring of vessel and cargo movements, authorities said.

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The drill comes as Liberia continues maritime security cooperation with the United States Coast Guard and as the port authority plans additional training activities in 2026, including programs facilitated by Veteran Security Specialist Incorporated, according to officials.

The National Port Authority also cited its participation in the European Union-funded SCOPE Africa Project, which supports port security cooperation across the continent, and said it is rolling out occupational safety and fire prevention efforts at port facilities.

After the drill, stakeholders held a maritime security conference to review the scenario and discuss surveillance coordination and joint response planning. Deputy Commissioner John F. Harvey of the Liberia Maritime Authority said maritime security is vital to the country's economic stability and trade responsibilities.

Harvey said regular exercises help keep port facilities secure, efficient and aligned with international requirements.

The National Port Authority said the drill was part of ongoing efforts to maintain readiness while keeping trade and port operations safe.