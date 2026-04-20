Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Military Base in Kwara

20 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

During the attack, the terrorists carted away eight operational motorcycles and a gun truck, intelligence sources and locals said.

Terrorists suspected to be of Ansaru, the first breakaway faction of Boko Haram, have attacked a military base in Kaiama Local Government of Kwara State, killing at least three soldiers and injuring four others, including a local vigilante.

During the attack, the terrorists carted away eight operational motorcycles and a gun truck, intelligence sources and locals said.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. in Kemanji, one of the villages surrounding the section of Kainji National Park where Ansaru terrorists use as hideouts.

"The terrorists came directly to the military camp and opened fire on soldiers," a forest guard [name withheld for security reasons] who fights alongside military operatives said. "They killed three soldiers and injured four (three soldiers and a local vigilante)."

Another source, a vigilante member in the village, said soldiers killed many of the terrorists during the attack.

Although other terrorist groups operate in the area, sources attributed the attack to Ansaru fighters, who had previously engaged security forces in the village in fierce gun battles.

Military authorities and the police in Kwara have not issued official statements about the incident.

Details later...

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