Nigerian Govt Warns Against Illegal Use, Conferment of Ambassadorial Titles

The ministry noted that the improper use of such titles is considered a criminal action.

The federal government has warned against the unauthorised use of diplomatic titles, particularly that of "Ambassador."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the practice as fraudulent and a violation of Nigerian law, noting that diplomatic titles, including "Ambassador" and "Diplomatic Envoy," are strictly regulated and granted only after thorough official government processes have been completed.

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In a statement issued last Friday, the ministry expressed "grave concern" over the growing trend of unauthorised persons illegally assuming these titles.

The ministry refers to the practice as the "activities of unscrupulous individuals" who seek to mislead "unsuspecting members of the public."

It noted that the improper use of such titles is considered a criminal action.

The ministry further added that the use of counterfeit diplomatic passports, identity cards, and vehicle plates displaying national symbols is also a crime under the law.

"The criminal acts perpetrated by unpatriotic elements, which have become worrisome in recent times, include: the unauthorised use of titles such as "Ambassador", "Diplomatic Envoy", or any other diplomatic nomenclature by persons who have not been duly appointed or accredited by the government," a part of the statement read.

The ministry also stated that some individuals who incorrectly use this title do so in official correspondence.

It said that dealing with foreign embassies in Nigeria has brought embarrassment to the country's leadership.

"Some of the persons conferred illegally with the Ambassadorial titles, unfortunately, parade themselves as such in official communications and even in engagements with foreign embassies in Nigeria, which has caused serious embarrassment to the federal government."

The ministry explained that only the president can appoint and accredit ambassadors.

It stressed that no individual, organisation, or non-governmental entity is permitted to confer diplomatic titles under any circumstances.

It further noted that ambassadorial titles cannot be legitimately obtained through payment, donations, or membership in organisations.

While acknowledging the existence of "brand ambassadors" in the private sector, the ministry explained that such roles are purely promotional and do not carry any legal or diplomatic recognition.

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The ministry warned that anyone found impersonating diplomats or engaging in the illegal conferment of such titles would face prosecution.

It added that relevant agencies, including security bodies and regulatory authorities, are already collaborating to clamp down on offenders.

The ministry also said the government will not tolerate actions that misrepresent the country or bring the country into disrepute.