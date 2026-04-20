Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Conveys Condolences to the Family of Former Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Galadima

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe, is deeply saddened by the passing of former Nigerian Football Federation ("NFF") President, Mr Ibrahim Galadima.

On behalf of CAF and its 54 Member Associations, Dr Motsepe conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation ("NFF") and its President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, to the Family of Mr Galadima and to the People of Nigeria.

Mr Ibrahim Galadima served as President of the NFF from 2002 to 2006.

May his Soul Rest in Peace.

Further Inquiries: communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communications Department