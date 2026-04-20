Nigeria: Insecurity - Police Set Up New Unit

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, has announced the establishment of a new crime section named the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) within the command.

CP Sanusi announced this while addressing newsmen shortly after an emergency security meeting with Police Area and Tactical Commanders at the command headquarters in Abuja over the weekend.

He said the establishment of the VCRU was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu.

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Under this directive, all tactical teams within the command are to be dissolved and merged into this single, unified unit.

According to the Commissioner, the newly established VCRU will be solely responsible for responding to violent crimes across the FCT, ensuring a more coordinated and effective operational framework.

The security meeting focused on strengthening operations, enhancing professionalism, and consolidating the gains recorded in crime reduction across the territory. CP Sanusi cautioned officers to remain vigilant, proactive, and responsive in the discharge of their duties within their respective areas of responsibility.