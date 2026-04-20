Liberia: Title Race Goes to Final Day

For the first time in years, Liberia's Upper Women's Football League will not crown its champion early. It will do so on April 29, when Determine Girls and Shaita Angels meet in a winner-take-all showdown that has rewritten the competition's narrative and injected rare suspense into a season the five-time champions expected to control.

Determine Girls enter the finale unbeaten on 57 points, one ahead of Shaita Angels on 56. One match separates both clubs from the title. The margin for error is zero.

Determine Girls kept the pressure on April 19, defeating Senior Female Professional 2-0 through goals from Dalphine G. Glao and Louise Brown. The result underscored the balance of attack and defense that has sustained their unbeaten run, but it also sharpened the stakes: avoid defeat against Shaita Angels, or finish the season without silverware for the first time in five years.

Shaita Angels arrived at the final day in equally ruthless form, routing relegated Falconets 6-1 in their last outing. Ghanaian forward Sarah Abrafi scored four of those goals, taking her 2026 tally to 23, including four hat tricks. Her arrival has transformed Shaita's attack and turned a solid contender into a genuine title threat.

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The contrast in styles gives the finale an additional dimension. Determine Girls have built their dynasty on experience, patience and defensive discipline, rarely conceding leads and thriving under pressure. Shaita Angels combine defensive solidity with attacking efficiency, riding momentum and the freedom of a club with nothing to lose and everything to gain. A first league championship would end Determine Girls' monopoly on the trophy and signal a genuine shift in power.

Regardless of outcome, the campaign has already delivered something Liberian women's football rarely produces: a final-day title decider between two deserving contenders. Fans accustomed to early coronations will instead watch the championship decided at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on April 29, in what could mark the beginning of a more competitive era for the league.