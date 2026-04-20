Liberia: Two Liberian Referees Earn International Handball Certification

20 April 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Two Liberian handball referees are now certified to officiate international competitions and serve as technical instructors across Africa after completing a rigorous IHF training program in Lomé, Togo last month.

Santos N. Tarpeh and Henry Fahnbulleh earned their credentials at the International Handball Federation Trophy Africa Zone III training and certification course, held April 7-12. The weeklong program brought together officiating talent from across the subregion, covering modern handball rules, match management, fitness standards and practical game control.

Both officials excelled in written examinations and on-court assessments, officiating a series of competitive matches under the supervision of international instructors. The Confederation of African Handball, which oversaw the program, commended them for outstanding performance, describing their showing as a reflection of growing technical standards within Liberia's handball structure.

Tarpeh, the Liberia National Handball Association's chief referee, brings more than a decade of experience to the certification, having officiated regional competitions since 2010. His leadership within the national refereeing body has been central to mentoring younger officials and lifting domestic officiating standards.

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Fahnbulleh represents a younger generation. A product of grassroots handball development in Monrovia, his progression through the ranks underscores the impact of community-level development programs on the sport's technical growth.

The LNHA said the achievement advances its broader effort to professionalize handball, improve officiating quality nationwide and position Liberia as an emerging contributor to technical governance in African handball.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

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