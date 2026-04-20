Liberia: Lawmakers Reviews U.S.$45m Supplementary Budget

The Joint Legislative Committee on Ways, Means, Finance & Budget has begun reviewing the proposed 2026 Supplementary Budget of U$45 million, with government lawmakers urging ministers to focus less on the size of the increase and more on how responsibly it will be managed.

Speaking at the start of the hearing, Acting Finance Minister Anthony G. Myers on Friday outlined the policy framework of the draft 2026 supplementary budget before a joint legislative hearing, presenting the policy rationale behind the proposed $45 million adjustment and urging lawmakers to view it within the broader framework of fiscal discipline and accountability.

Myers emphasized that the supplementary budget representing roughly 3 percent of the country's $1.2 billion approved national budget should not be judged by its size but by its adherence to public financial management laws.

"In the interest of accountability, it is required that we report to the people that we have received resources above what was approved by their representatives," Minister Myers indicated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Minister, the additional $45 million comes from two main sources: $40 million in delayed budget support from the World Bank originally approved in 2024 but released after previously unmet benchmarks were addressed and $5 million generated from stronger-than-expected domestic revenue in the last fiscal year.

A significant portion of Minister Myers' presentation addressed public debate over the high share of recurrent expenditures in the supplementary budget. He rejected claims that recurrent spending is inherently non-essential, arguing that critical services like healthcare, education, and public sector wages fall under this category.

"We should not allow a simplistic definition of fiscal issues to dominate decision-making," he maintained, noting that ongoing challenges such as volunteer staffing in schools and hospitals require sustained funding.

The adjustment would increase Liberia's total national budget from approximately $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion.

For his part, the Deputy Commissioner General for Technical Affairs at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Gabriel Y. Montgomery confirmed strong revenue performance in 2026.

On the expenditure side, the government is prioritizing social services, allocating about $19.3 million--roughly 43 percent of the supplementary budget--to health, education, and social development.

Key initiatives include placing thousands of volunteer teachers and health workers on the payroll, supporting plans for a national children's hospital, expanding school feeding programs, boosting youth employment through empowerment funding, and subsidizing the National Transit Authority to prevent fare increases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The budget also proposes $5.1 million for border security and emergency response, reflecting growing national and regional concerns.

Opening the hearing, P. Mike Jury, Chairman of the House Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, described the process as a "vital exercise in our democratic process," stressing the Legislature's duty to ensure every dollar is directed toward urgent national needs.

"This supplementary budget is not merely a technical adjustment," Rep. Jury insisted. "It reflects our evolving national priorities and responsiveness to economic realities.