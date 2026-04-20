Liberia: Accident Victim Accuses Traffic Police of Impeding Justice

A motor accident investigation in Bong County has taken a controversial turn, after an injured driver accused a senior police officer of accepting bribes and deliberately blocking his case from reaching court--claims firmly rejected by authorities.

The allegations, made by Alex S. Hall, have intensified investigation of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Bong County, raising broader concerns about accountability, evidence handling and access to justice.

Hall, who says he was seriously injured in a February crash near Gboata, recounts a violent collision involving a 40-foot container truck. According to his account, the truck attempted to overtake his vehicle on a narrow stretch of road but swerved back into his lane after encountering oncoming traffic, striking his truck and forcing it off the road.

He says bystanders rushed him to hospital, where he has since struggled to fund his own treatment.

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In an emotional public appeal, Hall accused police of neglect and obstruction.

"From the 19th of February up to now, the case has not gone to court... they freed the truck that hit me," he said. "Perhaps they have received bribe... they have corrupted."

Hall claims that despite initial assurances from Bong County Traffic Division Commander Mamadee M. Kanneh that support would be arranged, those promises were not fulfilled. He further alleges that the truck involved in the crash was released from police custody within days and transported to Monrovia, where he believes it has since been repaired and returned to service.

The case is marked by sharply conflicting accounts. Hall says that at the accident scene, the truck driver initially admitted fault in the presence of police officers, during a reconstruction exercise in which diagrams were drawn and statements recorded.

But he alleges that the driver later changed his story at the police station, claiming Hall's vehicle had been stationary in the middle of the road at night without lights--an assertion Hall rejects, pointing to damage to the front of his vehicle as evidence contradicting a rear-end collision.

The alleged shift in testimony, combined with the release of the truck, has fuelled suspicions about the integrity of the investigation.

Commander Kanneh has dismissed the accusations, insisting that the investigation points to violations on Hall's part.

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According to the police, preliminary findings indicate that Hall was operating a defective vehicle without functional lights, in breach of traffic regulation 10.85, which requires vehicles to be roadworthy.

Police authorities maintain that due process is being followed and deny any suggestion of bribery or misconduct.

The victim is appealing to civil society organizations to plead on his behalf for the matter to be heard in court.

In Bong, many are now questioning how a case can be held at the police level when there are calls for it to go to court, framing the issue as a test of institutional accountability.

Hall, who says he is now unable to walk, described deteriorating health conditions and growing desperation. Speaking from his home, he appealed for both medical assistance and legal intervention.

"If I don't get help as soon as possible, I will be a cripple for life... this is life we are talking about," he said.

He also claims repeated attempts to contact police officials have gone unanswered, while appeals to local authorities and legal figures have yet to produce visible results.

Beyond the immediate dispute, the case indicates persistent concerns in Liberia's justice system--particularly around the handling of traffic accidents involving commercial vehicles and potential corporate interests.

If the allegations are substantiated, they could further erode public trust in law enforcement. If not, the case still exposes the fragility of systems meant to protect victims and ensure impartial investigations.

The outcome remains uncertain. But as pressure mounts from rights groups and public attention grows, the handling of this case may prove a defining test of transparency and accountability in Bong County.