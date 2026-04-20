Liberia: Supplementary Budget Hearing Begins

Capitol Hill — The Joint Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance of the 55th Legislature has officially commenced hearings into the Draft 2026 Supplementary Budget valued at US$45 million.

During the opening on Friday, April 17, the Chair of the Joint Committee, Rep. P. Mike Jurry, emphasized the Legislature's constitutional responsibility in ensuring sound fiscal management and accountability.

"We are convened today to exercise our constitutional duty of oversight and fiscal management as we deliberate on the Draft Supplementary Budget for Fiscal Year 2026. This supplementary request of US$45 million seeks to augment our national expenditure in response to evolving priorities," he said.

He noted that the proposed budget is financed through a strategic blend of US$40 million in support from the World Bank and US$5 million from domestic revenue, underscoring the importance of prudent allocation to critical national needs. The draft budget prioritizes several key areas, including health, education, and security.

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Speaking on behalf of the Liberian Senate, River Gee County Senator Francis S. Dopoh stressed the importance of adhering to the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law, urging timely implementation of the supplementary budget while raising concerns about previous budget execution and internal reallocation processes.

He reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to providing oversight, guidance, and collaboration to ensure that the budget aligns with national priorities and legal frameworks.

Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony Myers described the proposal as modest, representing approximately 3% of the US$1.2 billion national budget approved for FY2026.

According to Minister Myers, the supplementary budget is the product of sustained collaboration between the Legislature and the Executive over the past two decades, aimed at strengthening public financial management.

He noted that US$40 million (89%) is sourced from World Bank budget support, while US$5 million (11%) comes from improved domestic revenue performance. If approved, the total national budget will increase to approximately US$1.29 billion.