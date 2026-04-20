Liberia: NPA Begins Automation, Security Upgrade

MONROVIA — The National Port Authority has started upgrading the main entry and exit gates at the Freeport of Monrovia, introducing an automated access system aimed at improving security and reducing delays at the country's largest seaport, officials said.

The project is intended to bring the facility into compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and is part of the NPA's broader push to automate port operations through a new auto-gate platform.

Deputy Managing Director for Administration James Richard Bernard said the system will use Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, facial recognition for pedestrian entry, and automated license plate recognition for vehicles.

Bernard said the automation is expected to cut access times, reduce gate congestion, and improve tracking of people, vehicles, and cargo moving through the port.

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He said the digital platform will record movements and transactions in the port and is intended to strengthen revenue monitoring by reducing manual processing and errors.

The system will provide real-time operational data that officials said can be used for security management, compliance checks, and performance monitoring.

Bernard said the aim is to shorten delays for port users during access and cargo-handling processes.

Officials said Liberia Seaport Security personnel will remain stationed at the gates to oversee compliance and assist users, even as access shifts to RFID-enabled credentials.

Under the plan, authorized users would be screened through biometric checks, while vehicles would be cleared using pre-registered documentation linked to automated access credentials, the NPA said.

The NPA said the gate upgrades are part of a broader modernization effort at the Freeport, Liberia's main maritime hub.