Liberia: 'Supreme Court a Graveyard for Our Decisions'

Pleebo, Maryland County, April 20, 2026 - The Representative of Pleebo-Sodoken District, Anthony F. Williams, has sparked public debate after describing the Supreme Court of Liberia as a "graveyard" during a recent radio appearance in Maryland County.

Speaking over the weekend on a local radio station, Representative Williams suggested that the Supreme Court is a place where cases are taken but may not necessarily overturn decisions made by other branches of government.

His remarks come in the wake of the Liberian House of Representatives' controversial expulsion of fellow lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah.

Williams defended the House's decision, stating that the expulsion was necessary to protect the Legislature's integrity and image. According to him, Kolubah failed to uphold the responsibility entrusted to him by his constituents.

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"The House took this action to prevent continued disrespect and to uphold its image," Williams said.

He emphasized that lawmakers are elected on the trust and confidence of their constituents, not merely on their educational background, and that he remains committed to respecting both his people and the institution he serves.

To illustrate his point, Williams used a local parable, comparing Kolubah's situation to that of a wounded bush cow that is shot by a hunter but eventually dies after fleeing into the forest.

He argued that Kolubah's continued public statements demonstrate a lack of understanding of his role as a Representative.

Williams further stated that the expulsion marks a historic moment in 2026, asserting that subsequent developments are merely political reactions that will not alter the decision already taken by the House.

Citing Article 38 of the Liberian Constitution, he maintained that the House acted within its legal authority, which grants lawmakers the power to discipline or expel members for cause.

While acknowledging that the Supreme Court has jurisdiction to hear related cases, Williams expressed confidence that the House's decision would stand.

He also referenced past legislative actions, including the case involving Brownie Samukai and the impeachment of Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, suggesting that Supreme Court interventions in such matters have not always reversed legislative decisions.

"The Supreme Court is like a graveyard- it receives cases, but that does not mean our decisions will change," he remarked.

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Despite the controversy surrounding his comments, Williams concluded by urging his colleagues and constituents to remain focused on development and progress.