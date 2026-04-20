Liberia: Mano River Union Members Strengthen Financial Oversight With Freetown Commitment

Member states of the Mano River Union (MRU) have adopted a joint communiqué in Freetown, pledging stronger transparency, accountability, and regional cooperation following the 16th Ordinary Session of the Technical Commission on Administration and Finance.

Delegates from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire met for a week to review the MRU Secretariat's finances and track progress on previous audit recommendations. Discussions centered on the Auditor's Report for Fiscal Year 2024 and the Internal Auditor's Report for 2025.

Key commitments from the communiqué

Stronger controls, Member states agreed to improve internal controls and audit follow-up mechanisms across the union.

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Better coordination: National institutions will enhance collaboration with the MRU Secretariat to support financial governance.

Capacity building*: Continued training initiatives will reinforce financial oversight in all four countries.

Liberia's delegation included Mr. Allison Telee, Assistant Director for Domestic Debt at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and Mr. Benedict B. Williams, Senior Compliance Officer for Audit Supervision.

Mr. Telee emphasized that "strengthening our systems is not just about accountability, but about ensuring that the MRU can effectively deliver on its mandate to the people of our region."

Delegates also reaffirmed that peace and stability are essential for sustainable development and called for continued dialogue on emerging border concerns to protect regional integration.

The Government of Sierra Leone was commended for hosting the sessions, which ran from April 9 to 17 and combined Audit Committee and TCAF deliberations. Stakeholders now expect the resolutions to move from commitments to measurable actions that boost economic cooperation and transparency across the Mano River basin.