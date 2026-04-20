Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Military Camp in Kwara, Kill Three Soldiers

Terrorists have again launched a deadly attack on the military camp in the Kemanji community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three soldiers.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the attack occurred in the wee hours of Monday, as heavy gunfire echoed across the area.

The assailants, suspected to be armed terrorists, reportedly stormed the soldiers' camp without warning, engaging security operatives in a fierce gun battle that left casualties on the side of the military.

Vanguard gathered from a local source, who preferred not to be mentioned in print, that the incident was sudden and violent, as three of the soldiers were killed.

According to him, "Kemanji is a border community, close to the border, so there are thick forests around the place.

"Few of the soldiers were asleep around 3am today when the terrorists invaded their camp and killed three of them before others launched a reprisal attack on the terrorists."