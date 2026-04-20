Liberia: Boakai Launches $364m Western Corridor Road, Vows No County Left Behind

BO WATERSIDE — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has broken ground for the Western Corridor Road Development Project, declaring Liberia's poor road network "intolerable" and pledging accelerated infrastructure expansion to connect the country and drive economic growth.

Speaking at the ceremony in Bo Waterside, the Liberian leader said the project--linking Montserrado, Bomi, and Grand Cape Mount counties--marks a decisive step toward opening up the country and reversing decades of rural isolation.

"Of more than 14,000 kilometers of roads nationwide, only 1,442 kilometers are paved--just over 10 percent. For a nation approaching 200 years, this is simply unacceptable," President Boakai said.

He described the initiative as a "transformational commitment" aimed at improving access to markets, healthcare, and education, particularly for rural communities long cut off by poor road conditions.

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The project, valued at approximately US$364 million, will be executed through a 25-year Public-Private Partnership with Pavifort Al Associates, a Sierra Leonean company. It is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs while reducing travel time and transportation costs.

President Boakai emphasized that the corridor will serve as a strategic gateway to neighboring Sierra Leone, boosting cross-border trade and regional integration.

The event was attended by Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, whose presence Boakai said underscores the deep historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

"What we build here today will strengthen not only infrastructure, but also the bonds between our peoples," Boakai noted.

He added that the Western Corridor, alongside the planned Voinjama-Mendikorma route, will accelerate Liberia's development agenda and expand economic opportunities nationwide.

Beyond infrastructure, the President stressed the human impact of the project.

"This is about jobs, skills, and dignity. It is about bringing farmers closer to markets, patients to healthcare, and children to schools," he said.

Boakai assured that the road will be constructed to international standards, incorporating climate resilience, safety features, and long-term maintenance systems to ensure sustainability.

Construction is set to begin immediately, with completion targeted for 2030.

"This is a declaration that Liberia is moving forward," the President said. "No county, no district, and no citizen will be left behind."

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Also speaking, Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, underscored the importance of regional cooperation, describing the initiative as a significant step toward strengthening connectivity and deepening ties between Sierra Leone and Liberia.

President Bio expressed appreciation to Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Liberian people for the confidence placed in Pavifort Al Associates, noting that the project symbolizes shared progress and a collective commitment to regional development.