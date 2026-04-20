Liberia: President Boakai, EPA and Partners Commission Major Plastic Recycling Plant in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and in partnership with the private sector, has commissioned the Duraplast Plastic Recycling Plant and broken ground for the Sethi Ferro Fabrik Steel Plant Phase II at the Monrovia Industrial Park in a major step toward advancing sustainable industrial development and environmental protection.

The event was attended by His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr alongside senior government officials development partners and private sector stakeholders marking what government officials described as a significant milestone in Liberia's green growth agenda.

In his remarks, President Boakai reaffirmed his administration's commitment to environmental sustainability job creation and private sector driven economic growth.

He emphasized that Liberia must transition from wastefulness to productivity by transforming environmental challenges into economic opportunities.

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He noted that projects such as the Duraplast Plastic Recycling Plant align with national development priorities under the ARREST Agenda particularly in sanitation youth empowerment and industrialization while also contributing to long term economic resilience.

Speaking at the ceremony, EPA's Executive Director, Dr Emmanuel K Urey Yarkpawolo, underscored that the initiative responds directly to what he described as the triple planetary crisis of climate change biodiversity loss and pollution.

He explained that plastic waste remains a major environmental concern in Liberia contributing to blocked drainage systems soil degradation and water contamination.

He further noted that under President Boakai's leadership the EPA in collaboration with local authorities and development partners developed the 2024 National Solid Waste Management Policy which is designed to attract private sector investment into recycling and waste to energy solutions.

Dr. Yarkpawolo highlighted that the Sethi Group of Companies has become one of the first private sector actors to implement this policy through the establishment of the Duraplast facility.

He also disclosed that additional initiatives are underway including a waste to energy plant in Bensonville being developed by Green Guard Eco Solution as well as an organic waste composting facility in Fiamah established through collaboration between the EPA the Monrovia City Corporation and MRV Canada.

He said these projects demonstrate a growing national shift toward integrated and sustainable waste management systems.

The Duraplast Plastic Recycling Plant is expected to process up to 600 metric tons of plastic waste each month, significantly reducing pollution in urban areas while promoting a circular economy approach to resource use.

The facility is equipped with a closed loop water filtration system designed to prevent chemical discharge into the Mesurado River and surrounding wetlands. It also includes high efficiency thermal systems aimed at reducing air emissions in compliance with national environmental standards and international best practices.

Beyond its environmental impact, the project is projected to deliver significant socio economic benefits. It is expected to create more than 200 direct jobs and over 1000 indirect employment opportunities, particularly benefiting young people and women engaged in community based waste collection activities.

The facility will also enforce strict occupational health and safety standards, including mandatory protective equipment and regulated labor practices to ensure worker safety and dignity.

The plant is also aligned with the Government's Buy Liberia initiative, which seeks to promote local production and reduce dependence on imported goods.

Through this initiative, plastic waste materials including water sachets, bottles, and containers will be converted into locally manufactured products such as pipes, buckets, and chairs. The facility will process major plastic categories including LDPE, HDPE, PET, and PP, which constitute a large portion of urban waste in Liberia.

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Dr. Yarkpawolo praised the Sethi Group of Companies for its investment and leadership in advancing green industrialization in Liberia. He described the project as a turning point in the country's environmental and economic trajectory and emphasized that it signals a shift from waste accumulation to resource recovery and value creation.

He stated that the project represents more than industrial infrastructure, noting that it reflects a new national direction where environmental protection and economic development are interconnected.

According to him, the initiative demonstrates that with the right policies and partnerships, Liberia can transform its environmental challenges into sustainable economic opportunities while improving livelihoods and strengthening national development.