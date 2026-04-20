Liberia: LNTA Validates New Policy to Usher in Global Standards for Pageantry

Monrovia — Ambassador Christopher Hayes Onanuga , Board Director of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), has declared the validation of the country's new Pageantry Policy a "movement in the right direction to re-inform and reconstitute pageantry in the country."

Addressing a team of journalists following the pivotal validation meeting, Ambassador Onanuga emphasized the policy's transformative potential for both Liberian talent and the nation's tourism sector.

The comprehensive policy, a result of extensive stakeholder consultations, is designed to instill a standardized, equitable and transparent framework for all pageantry events within Liberia.

"This document is not merely about crowning a queen or king," Ambassador Onanuga stated with conviction. "It is a movement in the right direction to re-inform, reconstitute pageantry in the country."

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He stressed policy essentially allows Liberians to globally witness how pageantry is conducted, bringing international best practices home.

A core tenet of the new policy is to democratize the pageantry world, providing every Liberian with the "right to exercise their liberty to become great stars, female or male.

Ambassador Onanuga elaborated that the document commits to serious reform and provides an equal template for every Liberian to utilize their talents when it comes to pageantry.

According to him, this inclusive approach aims to dismantle previous barriers and foster an environment where talent and dedication, rather than privilege, are the primary drivers of success.

Beyond empowering aspiring individuals, the policy is set to bolster Liberia's burgeoning tourism potential, directly aligning with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Vision for enhancing the country's appeal on the global stage.

"The pageantry policy is also expected to provide mini-jobs for Liberians by using local tailors, hall rentals, among others," Ambassador Onanuga highlighted.

He further underscored that the policy's economic ripple effects this means local artisans, event managers, and service providers will see increased opportunities as pageantry events become more structured and frequent.

"Furthermore, the policy addresses a critical aspect of creative industries: intellectual property," Ambassador Onanuga confirmed.

The document will also protect intellectual property rights, ensuring that the creations and contributions of organizers and participants are recognized and safeguarded.

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"This is a vital step in building a sustainable and respected pageantry industry. The validated policy also introduces a forward looking provision allowing organizers the flexibility to secure hosting rights for pageantry events for up to five years. This long-term perspective is intended to encourage greater investment in the sector and provide a stable platform for aspiring national and international pageantry organizations to operate in Liberia," he continued.

"With this new policy in place, Liberia is poised to elevate its pageantry standards, showcase its rich cultural heritage on a global platform and harness the power of these events to drive economic growth empower its citizens," he added.