Liberia: Senator Moye Expands Community Outreach Across Bong County

Zeanzue — Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye Sr has ended the third week of his countywide visitation, reaching several communities in Yelequelleh and Panta Districts where he outlined development priorities and fulfilled a series of commitments to residents.

The tour, which took him to Zeansue and Jorwah, forms part of an ongoing effort to maintain direct engagement with citizens and provide updates on government programs and legislative activities.

The visit also served as a platform for the Senator to acknowledge community support during recent elections and to reinforce collaboration between local leaders and national government.

During his engagement in Zeansue in Yellequelleh District, Senator Moye addressed a range of concerns raised by residents, including infrastructure gaps, educational needs, and healthcare challenges.

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He announced several commitments aimed at improving living conditions in the area, including the completion of the Zeansue Town Hall, the provision of roofing materials and chairs for community use, and the supply of cement to support religious institutions.

Additional support was directed toward traditional midwives and volunteer teachers, alongside the installation of solar lights to enhance security and visibility. The Senator emphasized that these interventions are part of a broader plan to strengthen rural communities and ensure that development reaches underserved areas.

In Jorwah in Panta District, Senator Moye joined District Four Representative Robert Flomo Womba during the dedication of a pipe borne water system and the induction of a local youth leadership team.

He commended residents for their continued engagement in national development and highlighted ongoing government support for key infrastructure projects. The Senator disclosed that the Jorwah to Belefanai road has been included in the national budget for rehabilitation, noting that such projects are critical to improving access and economic activity in the region. He also pointed to sustained support for the Jorwah Clinic through the County Health Team as evidence of continued investment in healthcare delivery.

Senator Moye further elaborated on his outreach efforts, explaining that the countywide tour is designed to strengthen accountability and ensure that citizens remain informed about government actions.

He stated that regular engagement allows leaders to better understand the realities faced by communities and to respond with practical solutions that reflect local needs.

He added that his role as Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget places him in a strategic position to advocate for increased resources for Bong County and to ensure that development priorities are adequately funded.

He also emphasized that the success of national policies depends largely on how they are implemented at the community level. According to him, visiting towns and villages provides an opportunity to assess the impact of government programs and to identify areas that require additional attention. He noted that such engagements help bridge the gap between policy formulation and actual service delivery, ensuring that citizens feel the benefits of governance in tangible ways.

In one of his remarks, Senator Moye stated, "This visitation is about more than promises, it is about building trust and ensuring that our people see real results from the decisions we make at the national level. Development must be visible, it must be inclusive, and it must respond directly to the needs of our communities."

In another statement, he said, "We cannot achieve meaningful progress if we remain disconnected from the people we serve. These visits allow us to listen, to learn, and to act in ways that reflect the priorities of our citizens. My commitment is to continue working with communities across Bong County to deliver sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all."

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The Senator also announced additional pledges in Jorwah, including the distribution of solar lights across surrounding towns and villages, financial assistance for youth leadership, and support for women's groups through the provision of lappers. These initiatives, he noted, are intended to promote community empowerment and strengthen local participation in development efforts.

The third week of the tour ended at the Jorwah Port of Entry along the Liberia Guinea border, where Senator Moye met with joint security personnel from both countries and observed cross border activities. The countywide visitation is expected to continue in the coming weeks as part of ongoing efforts to maintain direct communication with citizens and monitor development progress across Bong County.