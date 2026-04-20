African Players in Europe - Goals for Salah, Beto in Merseyside Derby

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool and Guinea-Bissau striker Beto for Everton in the Merseyside derby which the Reds won 2-1 at the weekend.

Salah, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season, claimed his seventh Premier League goal this season. Beto has netted nine times in all competitions.

Victory strengthened Liverpool's push for a Champions League place. They occupy the fifth and final qualifying spot, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with five matches to play.

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AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

Salah opened the scoring for last season's champions, slotting home in the first half following a superbly weighted pass from Cody Gakpo. He equalled Steven Gerrard's nine goals to become the joint top-scorer in the league fixture between the Merseyside teams.

BETO (Everton)

Everton equalised 10 minutes into the second half when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall crossed and Beto poked the ball into the net ahead of onrushing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was stretchered off.

GERMANY

NICOLAS JACKSON (Bayern Munich)

Starting in place of Harry Kane, Jackson scored Bayern's second as they came from a goal down to beat Stuttgart 4-2 and clinch the Bundesliga title. With the sides locked at 1-1, Jackson latched onto a Luis Diaz assist and his powerful shot put Bayern in front. The Senegal striker, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has six goals and two assists in the league.

YAN DIOMANDE (RB Leipzig)

Leipzig winger Diomande's stock continued to rise after scoring another stunning solo goal in a 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Ivory Coast forward dribbled laterally past five defenders before slamming a superb strike across the goal and into the net. Only 19, Diomande has 12 goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season.

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy's 14th league goal of the season was not enough as Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Hoffenheim. With three minutes remaining, Guirassy hit a low shot from outside the box to equalise only for Hoffenheim to secure the points with a late penalty.

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FRANCE

BAMBA DIENG (Lorient)

The Senegalese striker continued his superb run of form by scoring the second goal for Lorient in their 2-0 defeat of his former side Marseille. Dieng has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Lorient this season, including 11 in 2026. He recently returned to the Senegal squad and will hope his form ensures he goes to the World Cup finals.

MOSTAFA MOHAMED (Nantes)

The Egyptian is hoping to go to the World Cup with his country, but before that he must try to save Nantes from what looks like certain relegation. He put his team ahead with a fourth goal of the season but Nantes could only draw 1-1 at home to Brest, a result which leaves them five points adrift of the relegation play-off spot and nine points from outright safety with five games remaining. Next up is a midweek trip to leaders Paris Saint-Germain.