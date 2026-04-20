Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Rangers Reclaim Top Spot As Musa Seals Late Win for Pillars

19 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

In the relegation battle, defending champions Remo Stars eased pressure on themselves with a 3-0 victory against Niger Tornadoes, climbing to 16th position on 43 points.

Rangers International returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday after edging Enyimba 2-1 in a keenly contested Oriental derby.

There was also plenty of action in Kano where Ahmed Musa delivered a dramatic late winner for Pillars in their Matchday 35 fixture.

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At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Rangers came from behind to secure a vital victory that took them to 59 points, one ahead of Rivers United. Wonah Williams had given Enyimba the lead shortly after the break, but Chidozie Iwundu restored parity in the 61st minute before Ifeanyi Onyebuchi struck the decisive goal seven minutes later.

In Kano, the drama unfolded late as Pillars stunned Rivers United 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Abdullahi Musa appeared to have secured victory for the visitors when he struck in the 81st minute. However, the hosts mounted a spirited comeback, with Handsome Surveyor levelling in the 89th minute before Ahmed Musa fired home deep into stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

The result proved crucial in the title race, as Rivers United slipped to second place on 58 points, just behind Rangers with two rounds of matches remaining.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors strengthened their position in the top four with a 2-1 win over Ikorodu City, leaving both sides level on 55 points but separated by goal difference.

Shooting Stars also recorded an important 2-1 away victory against El-Kanemi Warriors, with Qamar Adegoke scoring twice, including a late winner.

At the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa United boosted their continental hopes with a convincing 3-0 win over Warri Wolves, moving to sixth place on 53 points.

In the relegation battle, defending champions Remo Stars eased pressure on themselves with a 3-0 victory against Niger Tornadoes, climbing to 16th position on 43 points.

Kwara United also boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Barau FC, while Katsina United edged Bayelsa United 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

Other results saw Plateau United held to a 1-1 draw by Kun Khalifat, while Bendel Insurance secured a 2-1 away win over Wikki Tourists.

At the foot of the table, Warri Wolves, Kun Khalifat, Bayelsa United and Wikki Tourists remain in the relegation zone, with survival still within reach heading into the final stretch of the season.

Full Results

Wikki 1-2 Insurance

Plateau 1-1 Kun Khalifat

El-Kanemi 1-2 3SC

Kwara Utd 2-1 Barau

Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes

Rangers 2-1 Enyimba

Katsina Utd 3-2 Bayelsa Utd

Abia Warriors 2-1 Ikorodu City

Kano Pillars 2-1 Rivers Utd

Nasarawa Utd 3-0 Wolves

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