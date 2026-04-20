Nigeria: Gov. Oborevwori, Osunbor, Sen. Dafinone, Others to Grace Thenewsguru Editor's Book Launch

Organisers of the forthcoming public presentation of "Journalism NeXt: A Comprehensive Guide to Modern Journalism" have announced a distinguished lineup of eminent personalities expected to grace the book launch.

The book, authored by Editor of TheNewsGuru (TNG), Ediri Oyibo, is scheduled for official unveiling on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Utako, Abuja at 2:00 pm.

Leading the list of dignitaries is the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, who will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while former Governor of Edo State and two-term Senator, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, will serve as Chairman of the Occasion.

The book will be reviewed by Dr. Lemmy Ughegbe, Founder and Executive Director of the Make A Difference Initiative (MADI).

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The event will also feature the presentation of research findings by the author on the state of journalism in Nigeria, with a focus on challenges faced by journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other dignitaries expected at the event include Senator Ede Dafinone, Delta Central, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, Delta South; Senator Ned Nwoko, Delta North; Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, and Mr. Mideno Bayagbon, Publisher of TheNewsGuru (TNG).

Others are Dr. Dili Ezughah, Executive Secretary and CEO, Nigerian Press Council (NPC); Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Comr. Alhassan Yahya Abdul, National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), among others.

"Journalism NeXt: A Comprehensive Guide to Modern Journalism" explores the transformation of journalism in the digital era, addressing issues such as media ethics, innovation, sustainability, and the evolving role of journalists in a rapidly changing information ecosystem.

Organisers say the event is expected to attract journalists, media entrepreneurs, academics, policymakers, students, and members of the public, providing a platform for robust engagement and networking.