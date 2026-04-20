Liberia: What Was Allocated to Liberia's Security Sector From Fy2024 and Fy2026 Budgets?

In March 2026, tensions escalated along the Guinea-Liberia border, particularly in Lofa County near the Makona River. Guinean soldiers reportedly crossed into Liberian territory, removed national flags, and disrupted local activities. The situation, marked by competing territorial claims, alleged incursions, and growing security concerns, prompted urgent diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

Local leaders and national authorities have since been working to de-escalate tensions along the border, while reassuring citizens.

However, the situation also triggered a national debate about Liberia's investment in its security sector and its ability to respond effectively to external threats. While some argue that budgetary allocations to the sector are inadequate, others contend that substantial resources are being committed but are not being utilized for their intended purposes.

Amongst those making the argument is Representative Yekeh Kolubah, who claimed on Spoon Talk that despite the US$1.5 million allotted to the Liberia National Police for Intelligence Services and US$2.09 million for Special Operations, the LNP leadership may be diverting the money to other uses than the intended purpose.

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There is no publicly available evidence to show that the LNP leadership is "diverting funds" as claim by the lawmaker.

Another person, Martin K. N. Kollie, a socio-political activist, claimed that the LNP in three years under the Boakai administration received US$73.4 million.

Kollie noted that the amount was inadequate for the Police to respond to tensions arising from the Liberia-Guinea border.

We have reviewed the current budgetary allocations to Liberia's security institutions, alongside trends in recent budgets under Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

This explainer gives a breakdown of how money is allocated among key institutions of the country's security sector from 2024 to 2026. We reviewed all three budget documents.

What was allocated to the Liberia National Police?

In the 2026 national budget, the LNP received an allocation of $25.79 million, making it the largest-funded security institution in Liberia

The Liberia National Police (LNP) is the country's primary law enforcement agency, responsible for maintaining internal security, enforcing laws, and protecting life and property across Liberia.

In the 2026 national budget, the LNP received an allocation of $25.79 million, making it the largest-funded security institution in Liberia. What the LNP received in the 2025 National Budget was estimated at US$26.9 million, and actual spending in 2024 was US$20.6 million, amounting to US$47.5 million in two years.

National Security Agency

The NSA received US$29.6 million in the last two budget years.

The National Security Agency (NSA), which is responsible for collecting, collating, analyzing, and disseminating foreign and domestic intelligence to ensure the peace and stability of the Republic of Liberia, follows closely with over $22 million in the 2026 National Budget, signaling strong investment in intelligence gathering and national threat monitoring.

For the 2025 National Budget, the NSA estimated spending was US$16.3 million, while the actual spending in 2024 was US$13.3 million, amounting to US$29.6 million in the two years.

Armed Forces of Liberia

The AFL budgets in the three years have been lower than both the police and the intelligence agency's funding

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is allocated about $18.3 million in the 2026 National Budget. In the 2025 budget, the estimated spending of the AFL was US$19.3 million, while the actual spending for 2024 was US$17.9 million, which amounts to US$37.2 million.

The AFL budgets in the three years have been lower than both the police and the intelligence agency's funding, raising questions about the country's capacity to respond to external threats like border incursions.

Border and Maritime Security

The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), crucial for border control, receives about $10.7 million allocation in 2026, while in 2025, its estimated spending was US$9.2 million, and actual spending in the 2024 budget amounted to US$6.7 million, which is about US$15.9 million in two years.

For the Liberia Coast Guard, it receives $170,000 in the current budget. In the previous budget, its estimated spending amounted to US$264,997.00, and US$100,000 in 2024, amounting to US$364,997 in two years.

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The LIS receives about US$15.9 million in two years from the national budget

Below is a breakdown of the key security-related allocations in Liberia between 2024 and 2026 national budget:

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberia's security sector has seen increased budgetary allocations between 2024 and 2026, with the Liberia National Police and National Security Agency receiving the largest shares ($73.4 million and $51.8 million, respectively) in three years, followed by the Armed Forces of Liberia and border-related institutions ($55.4 million and $27.19 million).

Editor's Note:

This fact check was produced by Local Voices Liberia with support from the European Union through the Liberia Media Empowerment Program (LMEP). The funder had no say in the editorial decision leading to the production of this fact-check report. Read the original fact-check report here.