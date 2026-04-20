Liberia: Fulley Sent Off Again in Teplice Loss

Liberian defender Emmanuel Fulley was sent off for the second time in seven appearances as Teplice fell 3-2 to Zlín in the Czech First League on Saturday.

Fulley's dismissal came in the 82nd minute after a video review by referee Nehasil. With two Zlín attackers closing in and Fulley the last defender, his attempt to head the ball clear struck his arm, prompting the straight red card. The 20-year-old, on loan from Slavia Prague since the winter transfer window, will now miss Teplice's final three matches of the season through suspension.

Zlín had effectively settled the contest before halftime, scoring all three of their goals in the opening 45 minutes. Jakub Černín headed home a third-minute corner for his fourth league goal of the season. Cletus Nombil and Tomáš Poznar added to the tally before the break, putting Zlín firmly in control.

Teplice twice pulled goals back through Daniel Mareček, who converted a ninth-minute rebound and a second-half penalty, while Michal Bílek also scored from 12 yards, but the comeback fell short.

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The result ended a four-game losing streak for Zlín, who have now beaten Teplice at home five consecutive times and remain 10th in the standings. Teplice sit 13th. The hosts were also without head coach Frťal, who was serving a suspension for accumulating four yellow cards.

Elsewhere, Vasco Sumo scored his first goal for Romanija Pale, helping his side end a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 away victory over Sutjeska Foča in Bosnia's second tier. The Liberian struck in the 55th minute in his fourth appearance and second start for the club.

Franklin Nyenetue continued his strong start at Ranheim, scoring his first goal and adding an assist in a 5-1 win over Raufoss, a week after providing two assists on his debut. The Liberia-born forward now has four goal contributions in his first two matches.

Edward Ledlum made his 23rd consecutive and 28th overall league appearance for ASO Chlef this season as they secured a 1-0 win against Olympique Akbou in Algeria's top flight. The Liberian has scored three goals this season, one more than his total across 15 matches last year.