Liberia: Measles Outbreak Hits Bomi County, 32 Cases Confirmed

TUBMANBURG — Health authorities in Bomi County have confirmed a measles outbreak, with 32 positive cases recorded out of 108 suspected infections, raising fresh public health concerns across the county.

County Health Surveillance Officer Blama Kamara said the outbreak is affecting a broad segment of the population, with cases reported among individuals ranging from one month to 49 years old. Of the 108 suspected cases, 59 are male and 49 female. Health teams have collected 72 samples for laboratory testing, of which 32 have returned positive. Among confirmed cases, 18 are male and 14 female, aged between six months and 26 years.

No deaths have been recorded, a development Kamara attributed to ongoing surveillance, community awareness and early response measures across the county.

Authorities say concern is mounting over reluctance among some residents to seek medical attention even when showing symptoms consistent with measles.

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"This behavior is dangerous and could worsen the situation," Kamara warned, urging parents and caregivers to take children and affected individuals to the nearest health facility at the first sign of symptoms. He stressed that early diagnosis and treatment remain the most effective tools for preventing complications and stopping the spread of the disease.

Health authorities have intensified community awareness campaigns and active surveillance efforts across Bomi County to contain the outbreak and protect vulnerable populations.