Liberia: 'Fix Our Bridges Now!'

Residents of Botota in Tokpablee Administrative District, Electoral District #1, have accused Turkish mining company MNG Gold Liberia of damaging two major bridges in the area, allegedly during the transportation of heavy equipment in 2022, and are now calling on local authorities to intervene as tensions rise.

The citizens say the damaged bridges serve as critical links connecting several communities within Electoral District One and neighboring parts of Grand Bassa County, warning that continued inaction threatens mobility, economic activity, and access to essential services.

According to residents, the incident occurred when heavy mining equipment being transported by the company became stuck on the bridges, causing significant structural damage.

Following the damage, community members staged a protest demanding immediate repairs, after which MNG Gold Liberia reportedly committed to rehabilitating the affected infrastructure.

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However, residents claim that nearly four years later, the company has failed to fulfill its promise, leaving the bridges in deteriorating condition and communities increasingly vulnerable.

The situation has prompted renewed calls for action, with residents appealing to District One Representative Prince K. Koinah and Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris to intervene and ensure the bridges are repaired.

They have also warned of a potential protest if authorities and the company fail to respond to their concerns.

One of the affected bridges is located in the center of Botota Town, while the second lies approximately five minutes away, both playing vital roles in daily transportation and local commerce.

When contacted, MNG Gold Liberia's Public Relations Officer, Matthew Gbanken, acknowledged that the bridges were indeed damaged in 2022 during the transportation of equipment through the area.

The development underscores growing concerns about the impact of large-scale mining operations on rural infrastructure and highlights broader questions about corporate accountability, regulatory enforcement, and the protection of community interests in Liberia's resource-rich regions.