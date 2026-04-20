Nigeria: Air Peace, Turkish Airlines Sign Interline Agreement to Ease Global Travel for Nigerians

20 April 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariya Shuaibu Suleiman

The partnership is expected to simplify flight connections for Nigerian travellers, allowing single-ticket journeys across domestic and international routes.

Nigeria's largest carrier, Air Peace, on Sunday signed an interline agreement with Turkish Airlines, a move expected to ease international travel for Nigerian passengers.

The agreement, known as a Bilateral Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), allows travellers to complete journeys across both airlines on a single ticket, reducing the need for multiple bookings that often complicate international trips.

For many Nigerian travellers, especially those flying from cities outside Lagos, international travel can involve separate tickets, repeated check-ins and the burden of managing luggage across different airlines. The new arrangement is expected to address some of these challenges by aligning schedules and simplifying baggage handling.

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Spokesperson for Air Peace, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, said the agreement would make journeys easier for passengers connecting between domestic, regional and international routes.

Under the arrangement, passengers arriving in Lagos on Turkish Airlines can connect to Air Peace's domestic and regional network without needing to book separate flights. Likewise, travellers departing from Nigerian cities on Air Peace can link up with Turkish Airlines' international routes through Istanbul.

The agreement applies to selected routes and itineraries, meaning the benefits may not immediately cover all destinations.

Speaking on the development, Turkish Airlines' Senior Vice-President for International Relations and Alliances, Özlem Özyön, said the airline aims to expand its connectivity across Africa.

"This interline agreement reinforces our commitment to expanding connectivity across Africa," she said.

Air Peace's Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala, also highlighted that the partnership would help reduce travel complexity for passengers connecting to international destinations.

Industry stakeholders note that such agreements are increasingly used by airlines to improve route access without launching new long-haul flights, particularly in regions where direct connections are limited.

For Nigerian travellers, the immediate impact is expected to be practical, fewer check-ins, coordinated flight schedules, and a reduced risk of missing connections when travelling across multiple destinations.

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