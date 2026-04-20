Ghana: 19 Senior Police Officers Decorated By IGP

THE Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has decorated 19 senior officers of the Ghana Police Service following their promotion to higher ranks, in a move aimed at strengthening leadership within the service.

The promotions, which were based on recommendations by the Police Council and approved by the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, recognised the officers' merit, dedication, and years of service.

The ceremony was held at the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Friday and was attended by members of the Police Management Board.

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Eight officers were promoted from Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police. They were Dr Luke Asue In Yeng Zakpaa, Mr Frederick Agyei, Mr Duuti Tuaruka, Mr Arthur Osei Akoto, Mr Darko Offei Lomotey, Mr Eric Ken Winful, Mr Barnabas Nambont Nasumong, and Mr Desmond Owusu Boampong.

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Addressing the officers, Mr Yohuno congratulated them on their elevation and urged them to demonstrate high levels of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasised the need for integrity, discipline, and commitment to service, noting that their new ranks came with greater responsibility to uphold law and order across the country.

The Inspector General of Police also encouraged the officers to serve as role models within the service and to contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to enhance policing standards and public trust.

Members of the Police Management Board also commended the officers and expressed confidence in their ability to perform effectively in their new roles.

The promotion ceremony formed part of broader efforts by the Ghana Police Service to reward excellence and strengthen its leadership structure to respond to evolving security challenges.