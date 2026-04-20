Africa: PFL Africa GM On Kigali Reflections, Maiden Nigeria Showdown

Following a successful event at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, on April 10, PFL Africa is set to make its debut in Nigeria, with the next stop scheduled for June 13 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The landmark event is expected to be the largest MMA showcase in West African history. It will feature the opening round of the PFL Africa bantamweight and lightweight tournaments, alongside a series of showcase bouts highlighting some of the continent's top talent.

The first fights on the card have already been confirmed, with Nigeria's Wasi Adeshina (10-3) headlining in front of a home crowd against Spain's Ignacio Campos (7-2) in a featherweight showcase main event.

Lagos becomes the latest stop on PFL Africa's growing footprint, following previous events in Johannesburg and Pretoria in South Africa, Kigali in Rwanda, and Cotonou in Benin.

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PFL Africa General Manager Elias Schulze recently spoke to Times Sport about the organization's experience in Kigali, the future of mixed martial arts in Africa, and expectations ahead of the Lagos showdown.

Excerpts

Kigali joined alist of cities where PFL Africa took its MMA events. How was the experience like?

From start to finish, it was a wonderful experience. The ease of entry for our African fighters, thanks to Rwanda's visa-free policy, the world-class facilities at BK Arena, and the overall infrastructure--from hotels to logistics--were all exceptional.

It was also an honor to have President Paul Kagame attend the event. His presence and warm support meant a lot to us and truly elevated the occasion.

Was it worth it bringing PFL Africa to Rwanda for the first time?

Absolutely, it was worth it. Our goal is to engage with key sports and entertainment hubs across Africa, and Kigali stood out because of its outstanding hosting capabilities.

We were able to showcase Rwanda to a global audience, reaching over four million viewers per event. It demonstrated how the country is positioning itself as a leader in the global sports industry.

After seeing a Rwandan fighter compete at this level, what can be done to develop more talent for such stages?

We always aim to engage with local combat sports communities by encouraging training, development, and participation. Rwandans are incredibly adaptable and capable--history has shown that they can excel quickly in many fields.

If we continue to host events in Rwanda, even annually, I have no doubt we will see more local fighters emerging and competing at top levels.

Are there plans to bring PFL Africa back to Kigali?

The willingness is definitely there. We would love to align with all key stakeholders to create a successful long-term partnership.

We believe PFL Africa can be a catalyst for transforming the sports sector in every country we visit. MMA is currently the fastest-growing sport globally and ranks among the top three worldwide--it's simply too significant to ignore.

Rwanda has shown a strong ability to adapt to global trends, which is why we are optimistic about returning. Our vision is to potentially make Kigali the beating heart of African MMA.

The door is certainly open.

What's the agenda for the upcoming Nigeria event?

We'll be hosting the event at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, featuring top-tier fighters in both the main and co-main events--globally relevant matchups that promise a high level of competition.

Beyond the fights, we are organising self-defense classes for women as part of our empowerment initiatives. We will also engage with local communities by integrating cultural elements, including collaborations with major Nigerian music artists.

Nigeria already has global MMA stars. What is your goal there?

Nigeria has strong talent, and our goal is to position it as a regional leader in MMA. Across Africa, we see the emergence of key hubs--North, West, South, and East Africa--each contributing significantly to the global MMA landscape.

With rivalries building up, can we say this is something Africa has been waiting for?

Absolutely. These rivalries are not only exciting for African audiences but also for millions of viewers worldwide.

This is not an amateur setup--it's elite-level competition. When you watch our fights on platforms like SuperSport or Canal+, you'll notice the production quality matches, if not exceeds, that of major events in Las Vegas or New York.

For us, it's more than business--it's a mission to build a sustainable and inspirational league that can transform the sports industry in Africa, especially for the youth.

Do African fighters have the potential to dominate globally?

Without a doubt. The talent pipeline is incredibly strong. We're already seeing fighters transition to global platforms while still competing in Africa.

Our goal is to ensure they succeed internationally while remaining recognized and celebrated at home.

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Where do you see African MMA in the next five years?

We expect about four to five African fighters each year to break onto the global stage. That could result in 20 to 30 internationally recognized stars within five years--similar to Francis Ngannou.

PFL Africa itself could become a global export, much like Afrobeats has in music.

How are you working with local federations?

We collaborate closely with federations and commissions in each country, offering training programs and masterclasses.

Our focus is not just on developing fighters, but building the entire ecosystem--coaches, officials, and technical staff.

What should fans expect from the Nigeria event?

Fans can expect a high-level fight card featuring top Nigerian and international fighters, including key tournament bouts.

Beyond that, we're blending sport with fashion, music, food, and culture to create a unique and immersive experience.

What's the prize money package for this year's?

Each champion receives a $100,000 prize package at the finals. More importantly, we are committed to fair compensation and ensuring fighters are respected throughout the competition.

Interview transcribed by Dylan Mugenga