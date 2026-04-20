Congo-Kinshasa: UN Welcomes Progress On Talks Between DR Congo, M23 Armed Group

MONUSCO, the UN's peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, has hailed progress after Kinshasa and rival M23 rebels agreed to ease humanitarian aid deliveries and release prisoners within 10 days, following talks last week in Switzerland.

"The DRC and AFC/M23 (the parties) agreed on the critical importance of ensuring life-saving humanitarian assistance for the people of eastern DRC," a statement issued Sunday by both sides - mediators and other attendees - reads.

The parties agreed to "facilitate rapid, unimpeded, safe, and sustained humanitarian access," and to release prisoners within 10 days as part of efforts "to continue building confidence".

The statement followed five days of talks in Switzerland last week, mediated by Qatar, as mediators push to resolve a years-long conflict that has continued despite a series of peace deals.

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Protecting civilians 'paramount'

The two sides "agreed to comply with all of their obligations under international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and international refugee law, as applicable".

They also agreed to refrain from any action that would undermine the principled delivery of humanitarian assistance within the territories impacted by the conflict and said that ensuring the protection of civilians "remains paramount during the conduct of hostilities".

They pledged to protect humanitarian workers, facilitate aid convoys and "do their utmost" to avoid aid being diverted or pillaged.

MONUSCO, which attended the talks as an observer, said it welcomed the progress made and was encouraged by commitments to allow the "rapid, safe, sustainable and unhindered" delivery of humanitarian aid.

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Ceasefire monitoring

DR Congo and M23 also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a ceasefire monitoring body to track humanitarian and security developments and monitor potential ceasefire violations.

The mechanism will include three officials from the DRC government and three representatives of the armed group, with support from MONUSCO.

MONUSCO said it stood ready to provide logistical and technical support in monitoring the ceasefire, underlining preconditions, including an end to the use of offensive drones and GPS jamming, and guarantees that airports and airspace can be used safely.

However, several points of disagreement remain between the two sides, notably M23's demand that death sentences against some of its members be lifted and for banks to reopen in areas under its control.

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Congo and M23 rebels agree to form ceasefire monitoring body

Fragile peace deal

Since 2021, the M23, backed by Rwanda, has seized territory in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo - a region ravaged by more than 30 years of conflict.

Kinshasa and M23 signed a US-brokered peace agreement in last December but fighting has continued.

The M23 made advances in early 2025, capturing the major eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Days after signing the peace deal, the armed group seized another major city, Uvira, on the border with Burundi, provoking an angry response from the United States.

The Montreux talks brought together representatives from the DRC government and from the M23 and its political arm, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC).

They were joined by by representatives from Qatar, the United States, Switzerland, the African Union commission, and Togo as the AU mediator.

"The parties are committed to maintaining momentum in the peace process," the statement said.

(with newswires)