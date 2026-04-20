Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Fresh Attacks Reported After New Round of Peace Talks

Drone and artillery attacks have been reported in eastern DR Congo, despite new commitments made between AFC/M23 and the Congolese government in Switzerland on Friday, April 17.

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AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka on Sunday accused forces aligned with Kinshasa, including Burundian troops, the FDLR, mercenaries, Wazalendo and other militias, of carrying out indiscriminate attacks using heavy artillery and combat drones.

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"During the night of April 18 to 19, the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime carried out indiscriminate bombardments using heavy artillery as well as kamikaze combat drones, deliberately targeting densely populated areas of Kalingi and Bidegu in Minembwe," he said.

Dans la nuit du 18 au 19 avril 2026, les forces coalisées du régime de Kinshasa ont procédé à des bombardements indiscriminés à l'aide d'artillerie lourde ainsi que de drones de combat de type kamikaze, visant délibérément des zones densément peuplées de Kalingi et Bidegu dans le...-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) April 19, 2026

Kanyuka further reported that on Sunday at around 3:20 p.m., the same coalition shelled Mitimingi and surrounding areas in Masisi territory using a CH-4 drone, causing significant material damage and exposing civilians to heightened danger.

"The AFC-M23 continues to document the multiple violations of the ceasefire, deliberately orchestrated by the Kinshasa regime," he said, adding that the movement would "defend civilian populations" and to establish a security perimeter.

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The reported incidents come shortly after both parties, meeting in Montreux, Switzerland from April 13-17, agreed on a set of ceasefire-related obligations, including refraining from attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure critical to their survival.

In a joint statement released on April, the parties committed to "refrain from any attack, destruction, removal, or rendering useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population," including food supplies, agricultural areas, water installations, and key public services such as hospitals, schools, and energy facilities.

The ninth round of talks also produced an agreement on prisoner release within ten days, where 311 AFC/M23-affiated detainees and 166 of the government are expected to be released.

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Beyond the ceasefire provisions, the negotiations recorded progress on broader humanitarian arrangements. The parties reported "substantial progress" toward a protocol on humanitarian access and judicial protection, underscoring the urgency of delivering life-saving assistance to affected populations.

They further committed to facilitate rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access, ensuring the movement of aid personnel, goods, and services without discrimination, while maintaining access to essential services such as healthcare, food, water, housing, and education.

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On implementation, the parties working with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region agreed to operationalise the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM+), with support from the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO.

The mechanism is expected to oversee monitoring and reporting on compliance with the ceasefire, with initial verification missions anticipated within days.

The Qatar-mediated peace talks, launched in April 2025, have not stopped hostilities in eastern DR Congo.