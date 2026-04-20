South Africa: Muvhango Star Cynthia Shange Dies At 76

Cynthia Shange died in a hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal province after the famous television actress was sick for some time.

Cynthia Shange was famous for acting in shows like Muvhango and representing South Africa at the Miss World beauty pageant.

Famous South African actress Cynthia Shange has died at the age of 76.

She died in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after a period of illness.

Cynthia Shange first became famous in the 1970s. She won the Miss Africa South beauty pageant during that time.

She then went to London to represent South Africa at the Miss World pageant. She finished in fifth place.

After her time in beauty pageants, Cynthia Shange built a strong acting career. She acted in big shows like Udeliwe, Shaka Zulu and the popular soapie Muvhango.

People gave her lifetime achievement awards for her hard work over the years. Many people remember her as someone who opened doors for others in South African entertainment.

Details about her memorial and funeral will be shared soon.