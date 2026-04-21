South Africa: Parliament Pays Tribute to Renowned Thespian and Cultural Icon Cynthia Shange

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Ms Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, express their deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and the broader arts community following the passing of multi-award-winning and internationally recognised thespian, Ms Cynthia Shange.

Ms Shange was more than an actress - she was a cultural pioneer, a trailblazer, and a powerful symbol of African excellence at a time when the dignity and humanity of Black South Africans were systematically denied under apartheid. Born in Lamontville, Durban, she rose to prominence in the early 1970s, not only as a beauty queen but as a bold representative of Black identity and pride.

Her historic achievement as the first Black woman to win a Miss South Africa title in 1972 was not merely a moment of personal triumph - it was an act of defiance against a brutal and dehumanising system. At the height of apartheid, when Black people were excluded from mainstream recognition and representation, Ms Shange's presence on that stage asserted the beauty, worth, and humanity of Black women in a society that sought to erase them.

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For Black women in particular, apartheid oppression was compounded by patriarchal structures and entrenched gender stereotypes. In this context, Ms Shange's rise was profoundly significant. She did not only embody beauty - she redefined it. She stood as a declaration that Black womanhood is powerful, dignified, and worthy of global recognition. Her success affirmed the importance of telling African stories, embracing African identity, and reclaiming narratives that had long been suppressed.

Ms Shange's life and career spanned generations, and her influence extended far beyond the screen. She became a role model to countless women - particularly young Black women in the arts - demonstrating that it is possible to rise, to lead, and to shape one's narrative despite systemic barriers.

As the nation mourns her passing, we also celebrate a life lived with purpose, courage, and grace. Parliament conveys its heartfelt condolences to her children, including media personality Nonhle Thema, her extended family, and all those whose lives she touched.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.