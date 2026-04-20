Gambia: Lawmaker Yaya Menteng Sanyang Arrested Over Alleged Voter Registration Fraud

A sitting member of the National Assembly, Yaya Menteng Sanyang, was taken into police custody on allegations that he facilitated the issuance of questionable birth certificates to individuals seeking to register as voters, in a case that has intensified political tensions amid an ongoing voter registration exercise.

Mr. Sanyang, who represents Latrikunda Sabiji and is also a practising lawyer, was arrested by police and is currently being held at the Fajikunda Police Station, according to officials familiar with the matter. The arrest follows a wave of online accusations and the circulation of videos and photographs over the weekend that purportedly show birth certificates linked to him.

The allegations centre on claims that the lawmaker provided or prepared birth certificates for individuals to enable them to meet one of the key legal requirements for voter registration. Under Gambian electoral law, prospective voters must present proof of eligibility, including a valid birth certificate, to be registered.

Sanyang reportedly initially secured bail shortly after his arrest. However, that bail was later revoked, sources said, after investigators reported uncovering new evidence and obtaining additional witness statements.

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Among those who have reportedly provided statements to investigators are a representative of Gambia Participates, a civil society organisation involved in electoral processes, two police officers said to have been present at the scene, and a supervisor from the Independent Electoral Commission. All are believed to have witnessed events at a voter registration centre where the alleged incident occurred.

The police have yet to issue an official statement on the case, and efforts to reach a spokesperson were unsuccessful as of press time.

The arrest comes at a sensitive political moment. The country is currently conducting a supplementary voter registration exercise intended for first-time registrants and for those whose voter cards have been lost or damaged. The process is widely seen as critical ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Mr Sanyang is a member of the newly formed United Movement for Change, a political group that has announced its intention to contest the upcoming elections. His arrest has therefore taken on broader political significance, drawing reactions from both ruling party supporters and opposition figures.

Online, the case has fueled intense debate, with competing narratives emerging about the lawmaker's actions and intentions.

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One online media platform, Zoom Africa, claimed that Mr Sanyang was intercepted at a registration centre with three individuals carrying what it described as "suspicious birth certificates," pointing to sequential serial numbers as evidence of possible fabrication.

"How can three different individuals born at different times and to different parents have birth certificate serial numbers ending 16, 17, 18?" the platform wrote. "That's impossible."

The report further alleged that registration officials rejected the documents, describing the incident as evidence of attempted fraud. Such claims, however, have not been independently verified, and investigators have not publicly detailed the nature of the evidence against Mr Sanyang.

The case has also prompted calls for public action. By Sunday evening, messages circulating on social media urged supporters to gather at the Fajikunda Police Station to demand either Mr Sanyang's release or that he be formally charged.

The growing public interest underscores the high stakes surrounding voter registration in The Gambia, where electoral processes remain closely scrutinised following years of political transition.

For now, the situation remains fluid. It is unclear whether formal charges will be filed or when Mr Sanyang might appear in court. As the investigation continues, the case is likely to test both the integrity of the voter registration process and the resilience of institutions tasked with upholding it, at a moment when public confidence in electoral systems is critical. Foroyaa said it would continue to monitor developments and seek official comment from the police.