Gambia: Is the Point of Contention Between the Gpu and the Minister of Information Necessary?

After Foroyaa's coverage of this subject matter and its counseling for dialogue between the media stakeholders and the minister of information, media and broadcasting, the question raised was put to Halifa Sallah for comment. He said the following:

The Government of The Gambia has a Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and a Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services. The Information and Communication Act entrusted PURA with the responsibility that may have to be revisited once a new Act is crafted to deal entirely with information, media and broadcasting issues.

There is a technical side of broadcasting which the Information and Communication Act sought to address. Radio and television stations when the Act was enacted had to have their own antenna and frequencies. The issue of licences is a requirement to guarantee access and protection against infringement. PURA is therefore given power by the Act to ensure the technical operation of such broadcasting issues. Compliance criteria are set to prevent operation without licence or cessation of operation after the granting of a licence. Sanctions are promulgated against technical breaches in terms of operation. PURA is also expected to craft a Code of Conduct for the terms and conditions of licensing and broadcasting.