Gambia: All Hands On Deck to Obtain National Identity Cards

31st May is D-Day for the registration of voters to end. Lack of sufficient means to issue national ID cards is undermining the independence of the registration process. Some few political parties who have no respect for law are given the opportunity to establish tables near registration centres to receive claimants and take them to Alkalolu for attestation and then accompany them back to their place of operation for them to proceed to the registration centre to make their claim.

A complaint has been made for the IEC to take note and try to break the chain.

If these claimants had their ID cards they would not need any facilitator to get their voters' cards. The Immigration Department should now identify all its needs so that the issuing of ID cards would be accelerated. In the regard, Foroyaa is calling on all leaderships of political parties to caution their agents from interfering with the registration exercise.

The regional registration officers of the IEC should take complaints of interference very seriously and take immediate action to stamp out any interference. Foroyaa is also cautioning those engaged in the exercise that their reporters are monitoring the exercise and would name and shame any agent or part who is engaged in undermining the independence and impartiality of the exercise.