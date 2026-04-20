South Africa: Gauteng Health Urges Vigilance As Malaria Cases Increase

The Gauteng Department of Health has urged residents to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience Malaria-like symptoms.

This after the department reported an uptick in cases of the potentially life-threatening disease in the province.

"Recent surveillance data indicate a worrying rise in both malaria infections and fatalities, underscoring the urgent need for strengthened surveillance, early detection and prompt treatment to prevent loss of life.

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"The department urges residents to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, chills, headache and fatigue, particularly if they have recently travelled to malaria-endemic areas such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

"Preventive measures, including the use of insect repellent and wearing protective clothing, remain essential to reduce the risk of infection," the department said in a statement.

The department noted that between January and December 2025, some 666 cases of malaria were recorded with seven deaths occurring as a result.

"During the first quarter of 2026 [January to March], the department has already recorded 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. This represents a significant increase compared with the same period in 2025, which recorded 230 cases and one death.

"This upward trend signals heightened transmission risk, particularly in the early months of the year after the festive season, when many residents travel to malaria-endemic regions, increasing their exposure and risk of infection upon their return," the department noted.

Malaria is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito and while preventable and treatable, delay in diagnosis and treatment can lead to severe illness and death.

"As the global community prepares to observe World Malaria Day on 25 April 2026, the DoH urges residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families.

"The department continues to closely monitor the situation and is strengthening public health interventions to control the spread of malaria and reduce mortality across the province," the statement said.