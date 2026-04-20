South Africa: President and Lesotho Leaders to Open Landmark Senqu Bridge

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Lesotho this week to join King Letsie III and Prime Minister Samuel Matekane for the official opening of the Senqu Bridge in Mokhotlong.

The Presidency said the event on Wednesday marks a major milestone under Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and reflects the strong partnership between South Africa and Lesotho.

The bridge replaces the existing crossing, which will be submerged when the Polihali Dam is impounded, and is expected to ensure continued access to Mokhotlong, Sani Pass and surrounding areas.

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Government said the broader project will support the transfer of high-quality water to South Africa, generate hydropower for Lesotho and improve access to potable water, irrigation, fisheries and tourism opportunities.

As part of Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, water transfer volumes are expected to increase from 780 million to 1 270 billion cubic metres per year, while Lesotho's hydropower generation capacity will also be expanded.

Constructed at an estimated cost of R2.4 billion, the Senqu Bridge is the largest of three major bridges being built across the Polihali Reservoir. It measures about 825 metres in length and stands 90 metres high.

Ahead of the launch, South Africa's Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and Lesotho's Minister of Natural Resources Mohlomi Moleko are set to unveil a Tunnel Boring Machine on Monday.

The machine will be used to drill the 38-kilometre tunnel linking the Polihali and Katse reservoirs.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Majodina, Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes.

The launch programme will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and walkabout at 11:00, followed by a formal event at 12.45 at a sports field near the bridge in Mokhotlong.