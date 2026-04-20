Liberia: Sethi Expands Steel Operations

Thousands of jobs are expected to be created in Liberia as the Sethi Group of Companies moves ahead with the expansion of its steel manufacturing and recycling operations, a development described by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as a "huge investment" with far-reaching economic benefits.

The expansion, which includes the Phase II Steel Plant project and a recycling facility located in the Jamaica Road community on Bushrod Island outside Monrovia, was officially toured and commissioned on Friday, April 18, during a high-level ceremony that brought together government officials, diplomats, and private sector leaders.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai said the investment represents a major boost to Liberia's industrial base and a critical driver of employment and skills development for Liberians.

According to him, the project goes beyond business profitability and directly contributes to improving livelihoods across the country.

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"This is not just about investment; it is about improving people's lives, equipping them with skills, building their confidence, and strengthening the economy. This is a huge investment, and we want to say thank you," President Boakai said.

He emphasized that the expansion of the Sethi Group's operations--including steel production, cement-related activities, and recycling--will generate widespread economic activity and open doors for both direct and indirect employment.

"From what I see here--the cement business and other activities--this means jobs and income for our people. You are creating opportunities not only within your company, but also for others through distribution and related businesses," he noted.

President Boakai also used the occasion to urge workers and citizens to protect and support investments that contribute to national development, warning against practices that could undermine economic progress.

"To all of you working here, we encourage you to help this business grow. Sometimes, our practice is to destroy the very thing that sustains us, but we must do better. The stronger this investment becomes, the better it will be for you, your children, and the future of this country," he added.

The anticipated job creation impact of the project was strongly emphasized by the company's management, with Managing Director Mr. Jay Sethi revealing that the Phase II expansion is expected to significantly scale up employment in the coming years.

According to him, the project is projected to create over 4,000 direct jobs within the next two years, while also expanding the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives across communities.

He disclosed that the Sethi Group currently employs more than 2,500 workers and has also generated over 500 indirect jobs in the steel scrap and recycling sector--an area he said is contributing both to economic activity and environmental sustainability.

Mr. Sethi further described Liberia as more than just a place of investment, calling it home for his family, which has lived in the country for over 50 years.

He highlighted the company's transformation from trading into full-scale manufacturing, noting that its expansion reflects a long-term commitment to Liberia's industrial growth and economic transformation.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence called for deliberate decentralization of industrial and waste management operations across Liberia, particularly in county capitals, to improve sanitation and promote balanced national development.

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She stressed that such investments should not be concentrated in Monrovia alone but extended to other parts of the country to enhance environmental management and job distribution.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma commended the Government of Liberia for creating an enabling environment for private sector growth and strengthening bilateral relations between Liberia and India.

He noted that Indian-owned businesses continue to play a vital role in Liberia's economy and reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening cooperation through trade, investment, and capacity building.

Ambassador Verma also praised the Sethi Group for its sustained contribution to Liberia's economic development, describing its expansion as a positive example of long-term private sector engagement in the country.