Liberia: House of Representatives Taken to Task Over Illegal Action to Expel Former Rep. Kolubah

Monrovia — Montserrado County Electoral District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has been shown the exit door following his expulsion by the House of Representatives, creating a vacancy in Montserrado County Electoral District 10 in the lower chamber of Liberia's Legislature.

Former Representative Kolubah was expelled by the Plenary of the House of Representatives on the sixth day of its special session, Friday, April 17. The decision followed the adoption of a resolution signed by 49 of the House's 73 members.

The resolution was based on a report from the Rules, Order and Administration (ROA) Committee, chaired by Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh.

Kolubah had faced multiple allegations, including gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, and violation of his oath.

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Complaints were filed by Montserrado County District 3 Representative Sumo Mulbah and Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman, citing concerns related to national security, public safety, and state stability.

However, the decision to expel a sitting lawmaker has drawn widespread criticism from both pro-government figures and opposition voices, particularly over concerns about the failure to uphold due process.

Constitution Undermined

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh, a staunch supporter of the Unity Party-led Government, is among those questioning the legitimacy of the lawmakers' action.

He argued that Mr. Kolubah's expulsion raises serious constitutional concerns, especially regarding due process as outlined in the 1986 Constitution, which requires notice, investigation, the right to defense, and transparency in proceedings involving elected officials.

He pointed to reports suggesting that Mr. Kolubah's legal team was denied a fair opportunity to defend him, indicating a deviation from constitutional safeguards and posing a threat to public confidence in the rule of law.

He also criticized attempts to label Mr. Kolubah's actions as treason, noting that treason is narrowly defined and typically applies to acts against the state during wartime. He warned against the politicization of such a grave charge.

According to Senator Konneh, the authority to investigate and prosecute crimes lies with the executive branch through law enforcement and the judiciary--not the legislature.

Any attempt by lawmakers to assume such powers, he cautioned, risks undermining the separation of powers.

The senator further raised concerns about the judiciary's role, referencing a recent injunction halting legislative proceedings against Mr. Kolubah and summoning House leadership to a conference scheduled for Monday, April 20.

He questioned whether ignoring such judicial intervention would signal disregard for the authority of the Supreme Court and further erode institutional balance.

Describing the situation as a critical test for Liberia's democracy, Senator Konneh warned that disregarding due process, suppressing dissent, and blurring constitutional boundaries could steer the country away from genuine democratic governance.

He called for Kolubah's immediate reinstatement and urged national leaders to uphold the rule of law, protect democratic principles, and refocus on the pressing needs of the Liberian people.

"Nothing Will Change" - Cllr. Gongloe

Renowned Liberian lawyer and former Solicitor General, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, also criticized the proceedings, expressing skepticism that the situation would improve.

In a brief Facebook post, Cllr. Gongloe wrote: "When authority forsakes the wisdom of law to punish by power, it does not silence disorder--it multiplies it."

Political Intolerance

The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), a pro-democracy organization, condemned the expulsion, describing it as a "ruthless witch-hunt" and a significant threat to free speech and democratic governance.

In a statement issued Friday, STAND argued that the decision--reportedly based on internal disputes, allegations of disorderly conduct and Mr. Kolubah's repeated confrontations in the chamber--reflects a broader attempt to silence dissenting voices.

The group maintained that Mr. Kolubah's removal should not be viewed as an isolated disciplinary action but as part of what it described as an "escalating pattern of political intolerance" under the Administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

According to STAND, Mr. Kolubah has been one of the most outspoken critics of the current government, particularly on sensitive national issues, including the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

The organization also expressed concern over what it described as a deteriorating political climate, referencing a recent remark attributed to President Boakai: "There are things that were not happening that will happen now."

STAND argued that such statements, when considered alongside Mr. Kolubah's expulsion, raise questions about the independence of democratic institutions and suggest possible politically motivated efforts to suppress opposition voices.

"The expulsion of Mr. Kolubah represents more than a simple disciplinary action. It signals a calculated effort to silence a persistent and critical voice," the statement emphasized. "This action constitutes a direct attack on free expression and serves as a warning to those who seek to hold power accountable."

The Drama - Rep. Debee: A Judas in Kolubah's Camp

Notably, among those who signed the resolution was Representative Jacob Debee of Grand Gedeh County District #3, Chairman of the House Rule of Law Caucus and a known advocate for strict adherence to democratic principles.

Critics argue that his support for Mr. Kolubah's expulsion contradicts the ideals he champions. Some have even likened his actions to the betrayal of Judas Iscariot in biblical history.

CDC Expels, Then Revises List of Punished Lawmakers

In a swift reaction, the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) announced the expulsion of seven officials it believed had signed the resolution.

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However, following further review, the party revised its decision, removing Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar K. Jones from the list.

The CDC said the adjustment followed an internal verification process, which revealed that Jones' name did not appear on the document supporting Mr. Kolubah's expulsion.

What Next for Kolubah?

One key recommendation from the House Rules, Order, and Administration Committee is for the Minister of Justice and Attorney General to pursue any applicable legal actions under Liberian law.

This potential move is widely viewed as a critical next step, with significant implications for the country's political landscape.

According to the committee's report, presented to and endorsed by the Plenary, Mr. Kolubah "gravely and maliciously undermined the authority of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia."

The report further asserted that his actions contradicted the principles of a unitary state as enshrined in the Constitution.

It indicated, "We, the undersigned, constituting a two-thirds majority of the House of Representatives, hereby affirm and confirm our decision. Honorable Yekeh Y. Kolubah is hereby expelled as a member of this Honorable House for acts and utterances deemed unpatriotic and detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic."

The report also recommended that Kolubah be stripped of all rights, privileges, and benefits associated with his office and instructed to return all government property in his possession.